Ukrainian church leader, who called COVID-19 'god's punishment' for same-sex marriages, tests positive for deadly virus

In what can be called as karma taking its course on certain individuals, a well-known church leader in Ukraine who called COVID-19 as "god's punishment" on those involved in a same-sex marriage, has tested positive.

Patriarch Filaret, head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church--Kiev Patriarchate, said in an interview to a Ukrainian TV channel in March that the outbreak was 'God's punishment for the sins of men', pinning the blame on same-sex marriages.

The church has informed through a Facebook post that he has tested positive and is stable and undergoing treatment.

"Today the state of health of Patriarch Filaret is stable, treatment continues. We ask you to continue to pray for His Holiness Patriarch Filaret so that the All-Merciful and Almighty Lord God will heal the Patriarch and heal him from his illness." the Facebook post read.

In response to the comments made by the clergyman, an LGBTQ+ group based in Ukraine had filed a lawsuit against him, demanding that Filaret tender an apology, and asked both he channel and Filaret to withdraw their comments.

However, the church has defended Filaret, saying that he has the right to exercise his freedom of speech which are based on 'morality'.