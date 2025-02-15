His remarks came after Trump announced on Wednesday that he had spoken with both Zelenskyy and Putin about starting peace negotiations. Trump also revealed that Putin had invited him to visit Moscow

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed strong confidence in US President Donald Trump’s ability to help end the war with Russia. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Zelenskyy described Trump as a "strong man" who could pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the conflict.

“If he chooses our side and does not remain in the middle, he can push Putin to stop the war. He can do it,” Zelenskyy said, according to an Associated Press report.

His remarks came after Trump announced on Wednesday that he had spoken with both Zelenskyy and Putin about starting peace negotiations. Trump also revealed that Putin had invited him to visit Moscow.

"We have agreed to have our teams begin negotiations immediately, and I will first inform President Zelenskyy of my conversation with Putin," Trump said.

During the conference, Zelenskyy expressed reservations about meeting Putin directly, stating that a "common plan" was necessary before any discussions. “We need to work more and prepare a plan on how to stop Putin,” he said after meeting US Vice President JD Vance.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth voiced his belief that Trump could lead peace negotiations. “President Trump will be the one at the table with Zelenskyy and Putin,” he said, aiming for a "lasting and enduring peace."

As the war nears its third year, Trump's strategy for peace remains unclear. However, he has previously suggested that both sides may need to make compromises, hinting that Ukraine might have to give up some territory.