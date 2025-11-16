Ukraine War Update: Russian attacks kill nine in latest strike

At least nine people have been killed and 53 have been injured over the past 24 hours by Russian strikes in Ukraine, according to regional authorities.

Russia launched three ballistic missiles over Ukraine during overnight attacks from Friday into Saturday, as the death toll in the timeframe rose to nine, according to Ukrainian authorities, EuroNews reported.

Russian attacks on Ukraine continued from Friday into Saturday, launching three Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" air-launched ballistic missiles, as well as 135 different strike drones, including Shaheds, launched from the areas of Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, and Chauda Hvardiyske located in the occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as per EuroNews.

13 locations were hit by drones and one missile, whilst debris from destroyed drones falling from the sky hit four areas, as per EuroNews.

Russia's Friday attack on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv killed seven people and injured 36, leaving widespread damage across nine of its neighbourhoods, according to its mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko.

Meanwhile, 34 communities of the southern region of Kherson suffered attacks as well as the frontline city of Kherson, which was divided by the Dnipro river, where one person was reported dead by its Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In the region of Donetsk, one person was injured in the city of Kramatorsk, according to its governor. Kramatorsk, known as a place where families wait to reunite with soldiers coming back from the frontlines, as per EuroNews.

According to Ukraine's Armed Forces, two Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" ballistic missiles and 91 enemy drones of the Shahed drones were either shot down or jammed.

One 65-year-old man was also reportedly killed in the Nikopol district in the region of Dnipropetrovsk, as the regions of Sumy and Kharkiv also witnessed overnight attacks.

Meanwhile, a major oil terminal in the Russian port city of Novorossiysk in Krasnodar Krai temporarily suspended its operations, approximately 2% of global exports, following Ukrainian attacks on Friday, according to multiple Russian officials and Telegram channels, EuroNews reported.

