Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday his willingness to negotiate with US President-elect Donald Trump over the ongoing war in Ukraine. Speaking during his annual Q&A session, Putin emphasised that discussions could proceed without preconditions but insisted that any agreement must involve Ukraine's legitimate authorities.

Putin, addressing a US news channel reporter, said he had not spoken with Trump in years but was open to meeting him to discuss the war. He reiterated that Russia was ready to negotiate with anyone, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, Putin stressed that Kyiv must also be willing to compromise.

While rejecting claims that Russia is in a weak position, Putin maintained that his country has grown stronger since the 2022 invasion. He dismissed the idea of a temporary truce, calling instead for a lasting peace agreement. He proposed revisiting an earlier draft deal discussed in Istanbul, though some Ukrainian politicians viewed it as a surrender.

The conflict, which has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions, has further strained relations between Russia and the West. Putin defended the invasion as a response to NATO expansion and argued it was necessary to protect Russia’s interests.

Asked if he would have done anything differently, Putin admitted he should have sent troops into Ukraine earlier and ensured Russia was better prepared. Reflecting on his tenure, Putin said, “We have moved back from the edge of the abyss. I have done everything to ensure that Russia is an independent and sovereign power.”