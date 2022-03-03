Ukraine War Day 7: Russia blows up Kyiv central railway station, US bans Belarus

Thursday marks the eighth day of Russia's attack on Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's army has surrounded the capital Kyiv. There is constant bombing. The Russian army blew up Kyiv's central railway station on Wednesday. The attack took place when people were being rescued from the station. On the other hand, the Russian Army has also captured Kherson.

A video posted online, shows a damaged train platform just outside of Kyiv's central train station following a strike Wednesday evening. The damage seen in the video is at the Pivnichna train station, which is located just over 700 feet from Kyiv's central station. Hundreds of refugees attempting to flee the conflict in Ukraine are at the central train station in Kyiv.

In the video, the damaged building appears to be a ticket station on the train platform. According to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, a major heating pipeline in Kyiv was damaged in the strike.

Meanwhile peace efforts are also going on. Top officials of both the countries are meeting on the Belarus-Poland border. Earlier, Ukraine demanded that Russia should also be banned on the global internet, so that the propaganda of its lies should stop.

In view of the war in Ukraine, America has announced strict sanctions on Belarus along with Russia. The White House has said that exports in the defense sector of Russia and Belarus have been banned. These include parts of fighter aircraft, army vehicles.

Nearly 500 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

A spokesman for Russia's defense ministry said 498 of its soldiers were killed in Ukraine and 1,597 others were wounded. Major General Igor Konashenkov on Wednesday dismissed reports of 'considerable losses' to Russia as 'misinformation'. Konashenkov also said that more than 2,870 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and about 3,700 wounded, while 572 others were taken prisoner.

India concerned about the deteriorating situation in Ukraine

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti said that India is deeply concerned about the deteriorating situation in Ukraine.

"On the death of an Indian citizen in Kharkiv, we express our deepest condolences to his family and to every citizen who lost his life in this struggle. We thank all the neighbouring countries of Ukraine for opening their borders and providing all facilities to our embassies at this time," TS Tirumurti said.