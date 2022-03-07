Ukraine war Day 12: Mariupol evacuation fails second time, 25 points on latest developments

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 07, 2022, 08:14 AM IST

Evacuation process of the heavily bombarded port city of Mariupol failed for the second straight day on Sunday due to continuous shelling by Russian troops. Both countries had agreed to a ceasefire to establish safe-passage corridors. Evacuations from Mariupol was scheduled between 10 am to 9 pm.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Kyiv for failed civilian evacuations from Mariupol. Meanwhile Putin has pledged during talks with French President Emmanuel Macron that it was not his intention to attack Ukrainian nuclear sites. He also welcomed the idea of a trilateral meeting of IAEA, Russia and Ukraine.

However, Putin made it clear before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he will not end his campaign against Ukraine until capital Kyiv stopped fighting.

Staff at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant continue to operate it, but management is now under the orders of the commander of the Russian forces that seized it last week, the UN nuclear watchdog said on Sunday.

Latest developments from Ukraine

The United Nations human rights office confirmed the deaths of 364 civilians in Ukraine since the invasion began on February 24.

As per United Nations human rights office, another 759 civilians have been injured in Ukraine conflict till the eleventh day of war.

Over 1.5 million people have so far fled war-hit Ukraine, making it the 'fastest growing refugee crisis' since the World War II.

Vladimir Putin welcomed trilateral meeting of IAEA, Russia and Ukraine after talks with French President Emmanual Macron.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear that it was not his intention to attack Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

Russia's armed forces had earlier seized control of Zaporozhskaya and Chernobyl nuclear power stations in Ukraine.

During talks with Erdogan, Putin said his campaign in Ukraine was going as per plan and would only end if Kyiv stopped fighting.

Third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will take place today, according to a member of the Ukrainian delegation.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Putin for three hours, following which he spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

EU is wary of setting up a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Charles Michel of the EU said closing airspace could spark a world war.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on NATO countries to stop the Russian onslaught by imposing a no-fly zone.

For the second day in a row, Mariupol authorities said a ceasefire plan had collapsed with both sides blaming each other.

This held up an attempt to evacuate 4,00,000 civilians. The city has endured heavy shelling and is without heat, power, water.

Russia sought to cut off Ukraine's access to the Sea of Avrov in the south. Mariupol is strategically very important to Russia.

Russian troops opened fire on civilians during evacuation from Irpen in Ukraine, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

The World Health Organisation also confirmed several attacks on health care centres in Ukraine and is investigating others.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said the US and its allies are in discussion to ban the import of Russian oil and natural gas.

President Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces were holding key cities in the central and southeastern part of the country.

Zelenskyy also said that the Russians were trying to block and keep encircled Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Sumy.

Card payment giants Visa and Mastercard became the latest major US firms to suspend operations in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Japan may take more action significantly impacting its energy sector. South Korea also said it will implement export controls on Belarus.

Pope Francis said he had dispatched two cardinals to Ukraine saying Holy See is willing to do everything to put itself in service for peace.

The last batch of Indian students were evacuated via Budapest but Indians are still stuck in Sumy, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant continue to operate, but management is now under the orders of the commander of the Russian forces.

Russian forces have cut off some mobile networks and the internet, complicating communications with the plant, IAEA chief said.