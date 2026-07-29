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Ukraine urges India to take tougher stand against Russia over Black Sea attacks

Ukraine on Wednesday urged India to take a tougher stand against Russia over attacks on civilian ships in the Black Sea. Kyiv said 13 Indian crew remain stranded on MV AMIR 1 at Port of Chornomorsk and asked if MEA will summon Russia's envoy again.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 11:08 PM IST

Ukraine urges India to take tougher stand against Russia over Black Sea attacks
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Ukraine has publicly urged India to take a tougher stand against Russia, accusing Moscow of repeatedly putting Indian seafarers in danger through attacks on civilian ships and port infrastructure in the Black Sea.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Wednesday, the Ukrainian Embassy in India questioned whether New Delhi would once again summon Russia's representative, as it had after an earlier deadly attack involving Indian sailors.

13 Indian crew members still trapped

According to Kyiv, 13 Indian crew members remain stranded aboard the cargo vessel MV AMIR 1 at the Port of Chornomorsk, where the threat of Russian missile and drone strikes continues.  
"Disturbing news continues to emerge from Ukraine's Black Sea ports as Russia intensifies its attacks on civilian vessels and port infrastructure," the embassy said.

It added that Russian attacks had already led to the deaths and injuries of Indian seafarers working in the region.

Ukraine said its authorities were extending all possible assistance to the stranded crew and were coordinating closely with the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.

The embassy pointed to advisories issued by India's Directorate General of Shipping for the Strait of Hormuz on July 15 and the Black Sea on July 23. It argued that comparing the two raises "serious questions" about whether the Black Sea warning matches the scale of the threat posed by repeated Russian attacks on civilian shipping.

No response to call request, says Ukraine

The statement also revealed that Ukraine had sought a phone conversation between its foreign minister and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss security in the Black Sea. According to Kyiv, that request has not yet received a response.

The embassy also referred to a recent appeal by the Forward Seamen's Union of India, which called for stronger safeguards for Indian sailors working in conflict zones.

"We share its concerns and expect that our repeated warnings regarding the deteriorating security situation in the Black Sea, together with these calls from India's maritime community, will prompt appropriate preventive measures by the Ministry of External Affairs of India and the Directorate General of Shipping," the statement said.

Will India summon Russia again?

Ukraine reminded India that the Russian Charge d'Affaires was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs after an earlier strike on MV Golden Leo, in which four Indian nationals were killed.

"As Russian attacks continue to endanger Indian seafarers, will MEA summon the Russian representative once again for further explanations?" the embassy asked.

Growing risks for Indian merchant sailors

The latest statement comes as concerns grow over the safety of Indian merchant seafarers working in conflict-hit waters, including the Black Sea and the Middle East, where escalating geopolitical tensions have made commercial shipping increasingly dangerous.

Just days earlier, on July 27, India summoned Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Dr Oleksandr Polishchuk, after the attack on the commercial vessel MV OMORFI in the Black Sea, which killed Indian seafarer Sagar Gupta.

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