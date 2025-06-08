Ukraine has now claimed that it has shot down Russia’s most advanced fighter military aircraft Sukhoi Su-35 on Saturday morning. Announcing their claim, the Ukraine Army on Telegram messenger, said, “Today morning, June 7, 2025, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down as a result of a successful air force operation in the Kursk direction.” However, it has not yet confirmed if Ukraine has in reality has initiated any such operation. Also, what is more surprising is Russia’s silence on Ukraine’s claim, hinting at a possible destruction of Russia’s most well-known weapon. This is also seen as a big jolt to Russian President Vladimir Putin who is planning exports of such advanced weapon systems.

Ukraine has now claimed that it has shot down Russia’s most advanced fighter military aircraft Sukhoi Su-35 on Saturday morning. Announcing their claim, the Ukraine Army on Telegram messenger, said, “Today morning, June 7, 2025, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down as a result of a successful air force operation in the Kursk direction.” However, it has not yet confirmed if Ukraine has in reality has initiated any such operation. Also, what is more surprising is Russia’s silence on Ukraine’s claim, hinting at a possible destruction of Russia’s most well-known weapon. This is also seen as a big jolt to Russian President Vladimir Putin who is planning exports of such advanced weapon systems.

How powerful is Sukhoi Su-35?

The Sukhoi Su-35 is a 4.5-generation multirole fighter aircraft. The aircraft is one of Russia's most advanced weaponry systems which is designed as a dominant air attack weapon with precision strikes. It is developed from the Su-27, and uses advanced avionics, powerful AL-41F1S engines with thrust vectoring, pushing it to reach high speeds up to Mach 2.25. It has a powerful Irbis-E radar that can identify targets up to 400 kilometers away, while its weaponry includes air-to-air missiles, guided bombs, and anti-ship weapons.

Equipped with supermaneuvrability and electronic warfare capabilities, the Sukhoi Su-35 surpasses all other aircraft in dogfights and difficult missions. It has been deployed in Syria and Ukraine and is considered the spine of the Russian Air Force. It's also considered to potentially compete tough competitors among Western fighter jets like the American F-15 and Eurofighter Typhoon. A noteworthy point is that Russia has built up such aircrafts against the West and so provides these weapons to countries who are anti-West, especially US.

Russia offers Sukhoi to India

Sukhoi has manufactured the Su-35, which it has offered to India as well. The company has also agreed to send the technology here and even make the aircraft in India. However, India has not issued any official statement regarding the purchase of this aircraft.

Recently, Russia launched a massive strike on Ukraine, firing over 400 drones and 40 missiles across the country, killing at least six people and injuring dozens more.