Ukraine Shooting Horror: 5 Killed as gunman opens fire, takes hostages in Kyiv; Attacker shot dead by police
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WORLD
At least 5 people people were killed after a gunman opened fire on the streets of Ukraine's Kyiv on Saturday. The gunman, who reportedly took hostages and barricaded himself inside a nearby supermarket, was shot dead by the police. The incident took place in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district.
At least 5 people people were killed after a gunman opened fire on the streets of Ukraine's Kyiv on Saturday. The gunman, who reportedly took hostages and barricaded himself inside a nearby supermarket, was shot dead by the police. The incident took place in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. As AP repoted, televised footage of the scene showed police taking cover in the shopping mall that housed the supermarket while shots were fired. Bystanders were escorted away from the scene.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at least five people were killed and that 10 more had been hospitalized. On X, he wrote, 'Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko has just reported that the attacker in Kyiv who opened fire on civilians has been eliminated. All the circumstances are being established. At present, 5 people have been confirmed killed." President also expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased.
"Ten people are currently hospitalized with injuries and trauma. All are receiving the necessary assistance. Four hostages have been rescued. We expect a swift investigation. Investigators of the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine are working. I have instructed the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Head of the National Police of Ukraine to make all verified information in this case available to the public," he added.