Ukraine's Zelenskyy's BIG statement on war with Russia: 'Will step down once...'

Zelesnkyy rose to prominence in February 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. He has often been dismissed by Russia as an "illegitimate" leader, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saying Kremlin would not accept his signature on any potential peace agreement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he will be ready to step down once the war with Russia ends, asserting his goal is not to continue running for the office. "My goal is to finish the war, not to continue running for office," he told Axios. The comments come as the Ukrainian President has been giving clear signals that he doesn't want to remain in power indefinitely.

Zelesnkyy rose to prominence in February 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. He has often been dismissed by Russia as an "illegitimate" leader, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saying Kremlin would not accept his signature on any potential peace agreement.

“When we come to a stage when you have to sign documents, we would need a very clear understanding by everybody that the person who is signing is legitimate, and … Mr. Zelensky is not at the moment," Sergey Lavrov told NBC News. He added that Moscow only views Zelenskyy as the "de facto head of the regime" rather than the legitimate leader of Kyiv.

Zelenskyy slams Russia at UN

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy slammed Russia, claiming "It had no interest in peace". He also accused Russia of abducting thousands of Ukrainian children, asking how long it is going to take to bring them back to their homes.

"Ukrainians are peaceful people, even during bloodshed," he said, adding, "How long will it take to bring our children home?"

"The facts are simple: Stopping Putin now is cheaper than trying to protect the world’s ports or ships later. It is easier than a global arms race. War has already reached too many people. Don’t stay silent while Russia keeps dragging this war on. Please speak out and condemn it", Zelenskyy urged global powers.

ALSO READ | Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes opening remarks at UNGA, says, 'What can anyone living through war really expect...'