Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Turkey’s Erdogan raises Jammu and Kashmir issue at UNGA, what should India do now?

Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to five years in jail in Libya financing case

From Katrina Kaif to Harnaaz Sandhu: 5 Bollywood’s leading ladies who are redefining fierce on-screen roles

Azim Premji turns down Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's request to open Wipro campus for limited vehicular movement; here's why

Son of Sardaar 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan-starrer comedy

Bigg Boss 19: From Tanya Mittal’s rare photos to Nehal Chudasama’s fitness journey – contestants’ dramatic transformations

What is Trigeminal Neuralgia? Salman Khan opens up about coping with ‘Suicide Disease’

Ukraine's Zelenskyy's BIG statement on war with Russia: 'Will step down once...'

Explained: How Pakistan can join India in Asia Cup 2025 final and Bangladesh’s role as potential spoilsport

Israel: Car explodes in Tel Aviv, leaving several injured, here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Turkey’s Erdogan calls for UN resolution on Kashmir, what should India do now?

Turkey’s Erdogan calls for UN resolution on Kashmir, what should India do now?

Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to five years in jail in Libya financing case

Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to five years in jail

From Katrina Kaif to Harnaaz Sandhu: 5 Bollywood’s leading ladies who are redefining fierce on-screen roles

5 Bollywood’s leading ladies who are redefining fierce on-screen roles

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeWorld

WORLD

Ukraine's Zelenskyy's BIG statement on war with Russia: 'Will step down once...'

Zelesnkyy rose to prominence in February 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. He has often been dismissed by Russia as an "illegitimate" leader, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saying Kremlin would not accept his signature on any potential peace agreement.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 06:12 PM IST

Ukraine's Zelenskyy's BIG statement on war with Russia: 'Will step down once...'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (X/@ZelenskyyUa)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he will be ready to step down once the war with Russia ends, asserting his goal is not to continue running for the office. "My goal is to finish the war, not to continue running for office," he told Axios. The comments come as the Ukrainian President has been giving clear signals that he doesn't want to remain in power indefinitely. 

Zelesnkyy rose to prominence in February 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. He has often been dismissed by Russia as an "illegitimate" leader, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saying Kremlin would not accept his signature on any potential peace agreement. 

“When we come to a stage when you have to sign documents, we would need a very clear understanding by everybody that the person who is signing is legitimate, and … Mr. Zelensky is not at the moment," Sergey Lavrov told NBC News. He added that Moscow only views Zelenskyy as the "de facto head of the regime" rather than the legitimate leader of Kyiv. 

Zelenskyy slams Russia at UN 

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy slammed Russia, claiming "It had no interest in peace". He also accused Russia of abducting thousands of Ukrainian children, asking how long it is going to take to bring them back to their homes. 

"Ukrainians are peaceful people, even during bloodshed," he said, adding, "How long will it take to bring our children home?" 

"The facts are simple: Stopping Putin now is cheaper than trying to protect the world’s ports or ships later. It is easier than a global arms race. War has already reached too many people. Don’t stay silent while Russia keeps dragging this war on. Please speak out and condemn it", Zelenskyy urged global powers. 

ALSO READ | Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes opening remarks at UNGA, says, 'What can anyone living through war really expect...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan: 12, including children, injured as Jaffar express attacked in Balochistan, second blast in 10 hours
Pakistan: 12, including children, injured as Jaffar express attacked
Meet man, who worked as Product manager with Netflix, Facebook, quit his high paying paying job in US, returned India due to...
Meet man, who worked as Product manager with Netflix, Facebook, left his high...
Irfan Pathan sends STRONG message to Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan after their controversial celebration during IND vs PAK match: ‘If you mess…’
Irfan Pathan sends STRONG message to Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan after their co
US acknowledges 'turbulence' with India, but signals that Modi-Trump likely to meet soon
US acknowledges 'turbulence' with India, but signals that Modi-Trump likely...
England unveil 16-member Ashes squad with Harry Brook as vice-captain: Know why Chris Woakes not included for tour?
England unveil 16-member Ashes squad with Harry Brook as vice-captain
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE