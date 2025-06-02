Ukraine frequently employs drone strikes against targets within Russia, a response to the ongoing 2022 Russian invasion. However, the methods used in this recent operation differed from previous ones.

On Sunday, Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack, targeting five significant Russian military airbases in what has been described as its "most long-range operation" to date. This operation involved strikes deep within Russian territory, reaching thousands of kilometers from the active front lines. The covert operation, known as "Spider's web," saw Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) targeting at least 41 aircraft. These included strategic bombers such as the Tu-95 and Tu-22, as well as the A-50 radar detection and command aircraft, which have been used in the bombing of Ukrainian cities.

Moscow has confirmed that five of its airfields, located in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions, were targeted by Kyiv using first-person-view (FPV) drones.

"The Kyiv regime staged a terror attack with the use of FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions. All terror attacks on military airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions were repelled. No casualties were reported either among servicemen or civilians. Some of those involved in the terror attacks were detained," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Ukraine frequently employs drone strikes against targets within Russia, a response to the ongoing 2022 Russian invasion. However, the methods used in this recent operation differed from previous ones.

The "Spider's web" operation was the result of over eighteen months of planning, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He praised the "brilliant" outcomes of "our most long-range operation" during the three-year conflict. Zelensky stated that Ukraine deployed 117 drones in a large-scale attack, which impacted "34 per cent of the strategic cruise missile carriers" stationed at the targeted airfields.

Know about the Russian weapons which Ukraine allegedly destroyed

1. Tupolev Tu-95: The Tupolev Tu-95 is a strategic bomber and missile platform, powered by four turboprop engines. It made its first flight in 1952 and was initially designed to carry nuclear weapons.

Over time, the aircraft was modified to launch cruise missiles, including the Kh-55, Kh-555, and the more advanced Kh-101 and Kh-102. It was built for extended-range missions, and its design during the Cold War allowed it to reach the United States without the need for refueling.

2. Tupolev Tu-22: The Tu-22 is equipped with the high-speed Kh-22 missile, posing a significant threat to Ukraine. This missile can reach speeds of approximately 4,000 kilometers per hour and is currently only interceptable by advanced systems such as the US-made Patriot or the Italian-French SAMP-T air defense systems.

3. 2. Tupolev Tu-60: The Tu-160, Russia's most modern strategic bomber, was introduced in 1987 and remains the largest operational bomber globally. It can carry up to 12 Kh-55 cruise missiles or 24 Kh-15s, providing substantial firepower for long-range operations.