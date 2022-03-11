Ukraine Russia war Day 16: Volodymyr Zelenskyy signs law to confiscate Russian property

Ukraine Russia war has reached Day 16 yet does not show any sign of abating. In the midst of the attack, Russia has now proposed to build a human corridor every day at 10 am, so that civilians trapped in the war can be evacuated or humanitarian aid can be provided to them.

While Russian troops are surrounding Ukrainian capital Kyiv, they have not been able to take the city in their control till now. Russia has, however, taken control of several other cities in Ukraine. Around 100,000 people evacuated from Ukrainian cities in two days, reports an international news agency quoting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved a new law, taking tough measures against Russia. This new law allows the 'seizure' of Russian property in Ukraine. Which means Ukraine will be able to confiscate Russian assets. This law gives the right to confiscate the properties of Russia or its citizens without compensation.

Zelenskyy has also signed a law on Wednesday allowing civilians to use weapons during wartime. In another tweet, the Ukrainian Parliament on its official Twitter handle has also informed that Zelenskyy has decided to create a special state program for the redevelopment of Ukrainian cities impacted by the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, a big statement has come from the Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergei Lavrov. He said that Russia never wanted war, even as he demanded an end to the ongoing conflict. He also did not rule out the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said that he does not think that a nuclear war will start.

More than 2.1 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN Refugee Agency.