Ukraine-Russia war: 3 lakh people stranded without food in Kherson, 3 Indian nationals evacuated

Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that about 300,000 people were stranded in the Russian occupied city of Kherson. These people are desperate for food and medical supplies as no aid is reaching them. Ukraine, meanwhile has accused Russia of preventing the evacuation of civilians into Ukraine-controlled territory.

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs has informed that three Indian nationals stranded in Kherson, Ukraine, have been evacuated via Simferopol and Russia. MEA said the students boarded their flight from Moscow a while back. The Embassy of India in Russia has facilitated their transit and accommodation on the way.

On the other hand, a top Russian Defence Ministry official has claimed that Russian troops have captured the entire region of Kherson. Two weeks ago Russia captured the Black Sea port of Kherson. It is the first major Ukrainian city to come under Russia's control since the invasion on February 24.

Russia also claimed on Tuesday that its military had shot down six Turkish-made Bayraktar TB-2 drones in the past 24 hours.

Fourth round of talks inconclusive

Russia and Ukraine have kept open a weak diplomatic path of resolving the conflict through a new round of talks. However, the Russian army has intensified the bombing of Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine. The Red Cross says that this is nothing less than a nightmare for ordinary citizens.

Officials of Russia and Ukraine attended a high-level talk via video conference on Monday. This was the fourth round of peace talks to be held between both the countries. An aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the talks ended after several hours without any meaningful results.