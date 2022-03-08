Ukraine-Russia Round 3 talks: Kyiv calls humanitarian corridor 'unethical stunt', 7 points

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has now entered Day 13. The third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia began on Monday in Belarus, a Ukrainian negotiator said in a tweet. The location for this event has not been disclosed. "Third round. Start at 1600 Kyiv time. Delegation unchanged," Mikhailo Podolyak wrote.

The first round of talks between Ukraine and Russia took place on February 28 while the second round talks began on March 3, both in Belarus. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will meet Thursday in Antalya, Turkey, Russian foreign ministry said. This has not yet been confirmed by the Ukrainian foreign ministry.

Meanwhile, Russia will carry out a cease-fire on Tuesday at 10 am Moscow time and open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens from strife-torn cities of Kyiv, Chernigov, Sumy and Mariupol, said Moscow's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia. The evacuation plan would be subject to Ukraine's approval, he said.

As Russia's invasion continues, more companies announce that they're ceasing to do business with Russia. On Monday, Italian fashion group Prada and Japanese automobile manufacturer Nissan became the latest businesses to pull out. Prada has suspended operations in Russia, citing Russia's invasion in Ukraine.

What came out of the meeting?

1. The third round of talks were focussed on opening humanitarian corridors from Ukrainian cities under fire. After the meeting, Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky said, "Our expectations from negotiations were not fulfilled. We hope that next time we will be able to take a more significant step forward."

2. Kyiv's presidential advisor Mikhailo Podolyak, however, indicated that there was some progress, tweeting, "We have achieved some positive results concerning the logistics of humanitarian corridors,"

3. Earlier today, Ukraine rejected a Russian plan for a humanitarian corridor from Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy to Russia and Belarus as the corridor from Kyiv would lead to Belarus, while civilians from Kharkiv would be permitted to go only to Russia.

4. Russia also said it would begin airlifts to take Ukrainians from Kyiv to Russia. Ukraine called the plan an 'unethical stunt' saying they are citizens of Ukraine and they should have the right to evacuate to the territory of Ukraine.

5. Sumy's mayor Alexander Lysenko along with the commander of the national battalion has announced that there will be no green corridors and not a single civilian will go to Russia. "Those who try to do this will be shot."

6. Russia announced a ceasefire in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy from 12.30 pm IST on Monday. But this too fell through after Ukraine rejected the corridor plan.

7. The United Nations' top court is hearing Ukraine's appeal for an emergency ruling requiring Russia to stop its invasion.