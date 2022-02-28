Ukraine-Russia Crisis: US calls Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear alert ‘unacceptable and escalatory’

Amid the heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an alert for his country’s nuclear forces, a move which is now being condemned by many world leaders and countries, including the US.

Hitting out at Putin for alerting the nuclear forces, the United States said that his remarks are “totally unacceptable and escalatory” amid the current Ukraine crisis. The country also said that the US condemns Putin for fabricating threats against Russia to justify his attack on Ukrainian civilians.

Vladimir Putin had recently said that the nuclear forces in Russia are currently on high alert after the Western countries are taking “unfriendly” steps against the country during its invasion of Ukraine. This statement came on Thursday, a few days after the invasion had begun.

While reacting to Putin’s statement, Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said on news channel ABC, “This is a pattern that we've seen from President Putin through the course of this conflict, which is manufacturing threats that don't exist in order to justify further aggression.”

Further, the Pentagon also called the latest remarks by Putin “escalatory”, even though there is no clarity regarding the change in the stance of the United States with respect to nuclear forces. Senior defence officials in the US also said that Putin’s steps seem unnecessary in the current situation.

An official, as quoted by AFP, said, “We believe that this is not only an unnecessary step for him to take but an escalatory one.” The official further added that the US, UK, NATO, and Ukraine never posed any sort of threat on Russia before.

In an interview with CBS, the American ambassador to the United States, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, “It means that President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began last week, after which President Vladimir Putin had also issued a warning to the countries of the West, asking them not to intervene in the conflict. Russia currently owns the second-largest arsenal of nuclear weapons, behind the US.

