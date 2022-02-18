Ukraine-Russia crisis: Quiet, constructive diplomacy need of hour, says India at UNSC

Speaking at the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) on Russia-Ukraine conflict, India asserted that 'quiet and constructive' diplomacy was the need of the hour. It added that any steps that escalate tensions need to be averted for ensuring international peace and security.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti while speaking in UNSC, emphasised that the issue can be resolved only through diplomatic dialogue. Tirumurti asserted that India welcomes the efforts that are being taken for the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, which includes through the Trilateral Contact Group and under the Normandy format.

India also underlined that the well-being of over 20,000 Indian nationals in Ukraine is its top priority. Expressing concern for the Indian nationals in Ukraine, TS Tirumurti informed that over 20,000 Indian students and nationals live in Ukraine including its border areas. He asserted that the well being of Indian nationals is of 'priority' to them.

The White House has said that a Russian invasion of Ukraine can happen anytime now. The tensions between Russia and Ukraine have drastically escalated over troops build-up near Kyiv's international border. The United States and Ukraine have alleged Russia of planning to invade Ukraine. However, the claims have been denied by Russia and mentioned that they have no plan of attacking any country.

The conflict between Ukraine's government and the breakaway of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in Donbas has been going on since 2014. The Minsk Agreements were introduced in a bid to find a diplomatic solution, however, the agreement is not being observed.

The UN Security Council had met to discuss the Ukraine situation last month when ahead of the meeting, Russia called for a procedural vote to determine if the open meeting can go through.

The Council needed 9 votes in favour to go ahead with the meeting. India, Gabon and Kenya abstained on the vote while Russia and China voted against. All other Council members, including the US, UK and France, voted in favour of the meeting.

(With Inputs from PTI and ANI)