Ukraine-Russia crisis: 6 points that are likely to be discussed in UNSC emergency meeting

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold an emergency meeting in New York on Ukraine's request. The United States and six other countries will also participate in it, but what is likely to be achieved through it is still not clear. Like United States, United Kingdom, China and France, Russia also has the veto power on any proposal.

Here are the points that are likely to be discussed in the all-important meeting:

Read | What is a false flag operation that Russia can use to justify invading Ukraine?

Likely points to be discussed in this meeting

1. Countries will try to force Russia to withdraw its announcement to recognise Ukraine's two provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent countries.

2. Pressure likely to be build up on Russia to cancel its order of Russian troops launching a 'peacekeeping operation' in eastern Ukrainian territories that have been determined to be run by separatists.

3. Discussion will be held to stop Russia from further invading parts of Ukraine as the Kremlin continued to put pressure on West to not allow Ukraine to become part of NATO.

4. Talks on imposing sanctions by other countries on investment, trade and finance from flowing into two Russian separatist-held regions in Ukraine after the United States imposed sanctions.

5. America and Britain have even decided to impose tough sanctions on Russia after it recognised Luhansk and Donetsk as independent countries. Other countries may follow suit.

6. Countries may try to find a diplomatic way to reach a mutually amicable solution to the crisis in eastern Europe.