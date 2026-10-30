Ukraine resumes strikes on Russian refineries, hits Samara facility after 2-week pause

Ukraine struck the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in Samara, ending 2-week pause in strikes on Russian oil facilities amid US pressure, WSJ reports.

Ukraine struck an oil refinery in Russia's Samara region early Friday, ending a two-week pause in strikes on Russian oil-processing facilities that had come amid pressure from the US administration of President Donald Trump to halt such operations, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The strike reportedly targeted the Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery, where a fire broke out overnight on October 30 following a suspected Ukrainian drone strike, Ukrainian media reported.

Fire at Novokuybyshevsk Refinery after drone strike

According to The Wall Street Journal, photographs and video footage posted on social media showed columns of smoke rising into the sky over the refinery.

The reported strike is being viewed as a resumption of Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil infrastructure following an unofficial pause that began in mid-October.

The Wall Street Journal reported on October 29 that Ukrainian military units conducting long-range strikes had informally suspended attacks on Russian refineries following pressure from the Trump administration. The pause was expected to continue until after the upcoming US midterm elections, according to the reports, which cited officials familiar with the operations.

Ukrainian media reported that the Novokuybyshevsk refinery is owned by Russian state-controlled oil company Rosneft. The facility processes approximately 8.8 million metric tonnes of crude oil and produces aviation fuel, gasoline, diesel, lubricants and other petroleum products. The refinery has previously been targeted in Ukrainian drone attacks, including in August 2026.

Ukraine targets Russian energy infrastructure

Ukraine has been carrying out a campaign targeting Russian oil refineries, fuel depots and other energy infrastructure in an effort to disrupt fuel supplies to Moscow's military and reduce revenues used to finance Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

These reports of strikes come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for stronger European Union support to bolster Ukraine's air defences ahead of winter after Russian strikes killed 19 people and injured 71 others, including 11 children, across the country.

Zelenskyy calls for more EU support after Russian strikes kill 19

In a post on X, Zelenskyy thanked European Council President Antonio Costa for expressing solidarity with Ukraine following attacks which targeted a railway station in Dnipro and residential neighbourhoods in Chernihiv and Kremenchuk.

"Once again, Russia is showing its true attitude towards de-escalation and the efforts by Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and our other partners around the world to end this war and stop the killings," Zelenskyy said, accusing Moscow of undermining diplomatic efforts.

Costa condemned the strikes as "yet another cruel and devastating series of Russian strikes against civilians" and said the EU will continue to increase pressure on Russia.

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that the death toll from the Dnipro railway station attack had risen to 14, while two 15-year-old girls were killed in Chernihiv and three people died after a Russian Shahed drone struck an apartment building in Kremenchuk