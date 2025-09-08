Zelenskyy issues BIG statement on US tariffs on countries including India: 'Continuing to make deals with Russia...'

India notably remains a key importer of Russian oil, a trade that has led to a strain in India-US ties. Zelenskyy's backing comes even as New Delhi has ramped up its diplomatic efforts to help bring an end to the war in Ukraine. Read on to know more on this.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has supported the US' idea of imposing more tariffs on countries that do business with Russia. India notably remains a key importer of Russian oil, a trade that has led to a strain in India-US ties. Zelenskyy's backing comes even as New Delhi has ramped up its diplomatic efforts to help bring an end to the war in Ukraine. His comment came after US President Donald Trump and several of his officials hinted at imposing more sanctions on Russia and secondary tariffs on nations transacting with Moscow.

What did Volodymyr Zelenskyy say on US tariffs?

In an interview with ABC News, Zelenskyy said: "I think the idea to put tariffs on the country...continuing to make deals with Russia is the right idea." The Ukrainian leader was asked about his views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where he was pictured with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. India has been a major importer of oil from Russia since Moscow's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in early 2022.

What did Trump and team say on secondary tariffs?

On Sunday, Trump said he was ready to increase sanctions on Russia. Meanwhile, a top US official warned of more economic pressure on countries dealing with Russia. Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, said: "We are responsible for making sure that sanctions get enforced and that people who are helping Russia with their war against Ukraine...for example, what India has been doing by buying Russian oil...that we’re ready to respond to them economically." His remarks came after the latest Russian military strikes on Ukraine.

How are India's ties with the US at present?

The developments come at a time the US has already levied a hefty 50 percent tariff on India, half of which is for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. US President Donald Trump and his officials have repeatedly berated India for the trade, which the latter has defended. However, there appears to be some thawing in ties after Trump praised PM Modi and called him a "friend." The Indian PM responded saying that he "fully reciprocate(d)" Trump's sentiments.