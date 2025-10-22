Ukraine's Zelenskyy issues BIG statement on Trump's peace proposal: 'Good compromise but...'

Trump has repeatedly called on leaders of both Ukraine and Russia to end the yearslong war -- in line with his attempts to resolve conflicts around the world since starting his second presidency earlier this year. Read on to know more on this.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed support for United States president Donald Trump's proposal that the current frontlines in the war with Russia be frozen and made the basis for peace negotiations. But he said he doubted Russian leader Vladimir Putin's willingness to accept it. Trump has repeatedly called on both Ukraine and Russia to end the yearslong war -- in line with his attempts to resolve conflicts around the world since starting his second presidency earlier this year.

What did Zelenskyy say on Trump's proposal?

Zelenskyy told reporters during a visit to Norwegian capital Oslo that Trump had proposed "Stay where we stay and begin conversation." He added: "I think that was a good compromise, but I'm not sure that Putin will support it, and I said it to the (US) president." His comment comes soon after Trump shelved plans to meet Putin in Hungary and said he did not want a "wasted" summit. A White House official confirmed there were no plans for a Trump-Putin meeting in the "immediate future."

Another roadblock in Ukraine peace talks

In recent days, Trump has been proposing a freeze of the current battlelines in the Russia-Ukraine war. "Let it be cut the way it is," he said in a social media post. "Go home. Stop fighting, stop killing people." With the latest developments, efforts to end or halt the war in Ukraine have once again hit a roadblock. Russia had launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour in early 2022 and the fighting has dragged on with multiple failed talks at different levels. Trump and Putin had also held a highly-anticipated meeting in Alaska in August but could not reach a breakthrough.