The Future of Tech Careers in Public Asset Management: Why SaaS Skills Are Becoming Non-Negotiable for Asset Modernizations
PAK vs SA: Kagiso Rabada channels Abhishek Sharma against Shaheen Afridi, shatters 119-year-old record against Pakistan - Watch
Ukraine's Zelenskyy issues BIG statement on Trump's peace proposal: 'Good compromise but...'
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 mints Rs 750 crore, set to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after its English version releases on...
Russian drone strike hits kindergarten in Kharkiv, kills one: 'Spit in the face to everyone...'
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Adelaide live on TV, online?
Exclusive | Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra on working Diwali, but mandatory reunion with mom: 'Work can wait for a few hours, but that smile..'
Step Inside Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse: 150-acre luxurious retreat with pools, rustic interiors, serene surroundings, worth Rs...
Centre proposes new rules to combat deepfakes, AI-generated content; draft amendments mandate...
Neeraj Chopra honoured with Lt. Col. rank in the Indian Army, Rajnath Singh credits his discipline; know his journey, awards
WORLD
Trump has repeatedly called on leaders of both Ukraine and Russia to end the yearslong war -- in line with his attempts to resolve conflicts around the world since starting his second presidency earlier this year. Read on to know more on this.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed support for United States president Donald Trump's proposal that the current frontlines in the war with Russia be frozen and made the basis for peace negotiations. But he said he doubted Russian leader Vladimir Putin's willingness to accept it. Trump has repeatedly called on both Ukraine and Russia to end the yearslong war -- in line with his attempts to resolve conflicts around the world since starting his second presidency earlier this year.
Zelenskyy told reporters during a visit to Norwegian capital Oslo that Trump had proposed "Stay where we stay and begin conversation." He added: "I think that was a good compromise, but I'm not sure that Putin will support it, and I said it to the (US) president." His comment comes soon after Trump shelved plans to meet Putin in Hungary and said he did not want a "wasted" summit. A White House official confirmed there were no plans for a Trump-Putin meeting in the "immediate future."
In recent days, Trump has been proposing a freeze of the current battlelines in the Russia-Ukraine war. "Let it be cut the way it is," he said in a social media post. "Go home. Stop fighting, stop killing people." With the latest developments, efforts to end or halt the war in Ukraine have once again hit a roadblock. Russia had launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour in early 2022 and the fighting has dragged on with multiple failed talks at different levels. Trump and Putin had also held a highly-anticipated meeting in Alaska in August but could not reach a breakthrough.