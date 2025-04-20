Putin had said he ordered his forces to "stop all military activity" in Ukraine until the end of Sunday, when Easter will be celebrated around the world. In response, the Ukrainian leader stated his country would adhered to the truce.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says attacks from Russia are continuing on several frontlines despite Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing a 30-hour "Easter truce." Putin had said he ordered his forces to "stop all military activity" in Ukraine until the end of Sunday, when Easter will be celebrated around the world. In response, the Ukrainian leader stated his country would adhered to the truce.

Putin's 'truce' met skepticism in Ukraine

Zelenskyy said fighting continued in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions, while Russian drones were still in use, adding that some areas had gone quieter. He stated Ukraine would be ready to extend a truce beyond Sunday.

Earlier, Putin's truce announcement had met with skepticism in Ukraine. "Putin has now made statements about his alleged readiness for a cease-fire. 30 hours instead of 30 days," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha wrote in a post on X. "We know his words cannot be trusted and we will look at actions, not words," he added.

Putin's announcement

Putin had finalised the short-term truce at a meeting with his chief of general staff, Valery Gerasimov. "Based on humanitarian considerations...the Russian side announces an Easter truce. I order a stop to all military activities for this period," Putin told Gerasimov. "We assume that Ukraine will follow our example."

US might 'move on' from truce talks

Russia had launched a full-blown invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of people have been killed or wounded on both sides. United States President Donald Trump, who has been trying to broker a long-term truce between Russia and Ukraine, said earlier this week the US would move on from talks to end the war unless there was quick progress.