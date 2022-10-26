Ukraine planning to use ‘dirty bomb’ to escalate war, claims Russian defence minister on call with Rajnath Singh

Ukraine is allegedly using a dirty bomb against Russia (File photo)

As the war between Russia and Ukraine has further intensified after martial law was imposed in the occupied Ukrainian territories, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has claimed that the neighboring country is planning to provoke them through a new tactic.

Shoigu was on a call with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh where he had reportedly expressed concerns about Ukraine trying to use a ‘dirty bomb’ to escalate the war between the two nations. The same was also conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe.

As per AFP, the Russian defense ministry said, “The situation in Ukraine was discussed. Army General Sergei Shoigu conveyed to his Chinese counterpart concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb'.”

According to the Russian authorities, Ukraine is planning to use a dirty bomb as a provocation for the war, a claim which is being dismissed by NATO. The claims of the ‘dirty bomb’ were called dangerous lies by Kyiv, according to the NATO spokespersons.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, while speaking to reporters, said that Ukraine is planning a “terrorist act of sabotage” by using a dirty bomb against Russia, which can cause significant damage and loss of life if not prevented.

“We will vigorously continue bringing our point of view to the world community to encourage them to take active steps to prevent such irresponsible behavior,” Peskov said, as per AFP reports.

A dirty bomb is an expertly designed explosive that is laced with radioactive materials and components, designed to contaminate the area where it is deployed. Though it is not a nuclear explosion device, it can cause an area to be deemed unfit for civilians due to contamination by radioactive components.

Recently, Russia ordered a major air strike against Ukraine, where as many as 84 missiles were launched at Kyiv, which led to the deaths of multiple civilians and the destruction of important government structures in the city.

READ | ‘Britain can finally blame a brown person…’: Racist caller on show slams UK PM Rishi Sunak, comedian shows no mercy