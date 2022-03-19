Ukraine military orders 38-hour curfew in southern Zaporizhzhia city, says official

The Ukrainian military imposed a 38-hour curfew in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, starting at 1400 GMT on Saturday and ending early on Monday, deputy mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev said.

"Do not go outside at this time!" he said in an online post. The regional capital has become an important point of transit for some of the 35,000 people estimated to have fled the besieged Mariupol city in the southeast.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden warned China against helping Russia attack Ukraine in a video call with President Xi Jinping as concern grew over mass civilian casualties in the besieged southern port of Mariupol.

Biden told Xi that there would be "consequences" if Beijing gave material support to Russia as Washington sought to isolate Moscow from the one big power that has yet to condemn its invasion of Ukraine. Xi called for negotiations to end the war.

