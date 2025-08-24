Ukraine launches drone attack on Russian nuclear plant on its Independence Day, Zelenskyy says...

India's slams US tariffs as 'unfair, unreasonable, unjustified'; says, 'Will continue to...
WORLD
Ukraine on Sunday launched a series of drone attacks on Russia's nuclear power plant, sparking a fire in its western Kursk area. The attack from Ukraine came on a day the war-torn country celebrated 34 years of independence. Russian officials said several power and energy facilities were targeted in overnight strikes. The fire was quickly doused and no injuries were reported, according to an official post on Telegram. The attack damaged a transformer but radiation levels reportedly remained within the normal range.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, said it was aware of the strike on the plant. IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said "every nuclear facility must be protected at all times," according to the statement. "Monitoring confirms normal radiation levels near Kursk NPP," the agency said. Ukraine did not immediately comment on the attack. Firefighters also responded to a fire at the port of Ust-Luga in Russia's Leningrad region, with local governor saying around 10 Ukrainian drones were shot down. Russian officials said its air defences intercepted nearly 100 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory during the night intervening Saturday and Sunday. Ukraine, on the other hand, said Russia fired 72 drones and decoys along with a cruise missile into its territory over the same period.
The attacks and counterattacks took place as Ukraine marked its I-Day, commemorating its 1991 declaration of independence from the erstwhile Soviet Union. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered remarks in a video from capital Kyiv. "We are building a Ukraine that will have enough strength and power to live in security and peace," the president said. Calling for a "just peace," Zelenskyy added: "What our future will be is up to us alone."