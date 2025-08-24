Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's slams US tariffs as 'unfair, unreasonable, unjustified'; says, 'Will continue to...

'Thought I will play Ranji Trophy but...': Cheteshwar Pujara reveals what led to his sudden decision to retire from Indian cricket

Ukraine launches drone attack on Russian nuclear plant on its Independence Day, Zelenskyy says...

Shraddha Kapoor seeks help after her LinkedIn account gets flagged as fake: 'No one else can see it, want to...'

Israel launched strikes at Yemen's capital Sanaa, target Iran-backed Houthi rebels

UP woman seen hugging rider on bike’s fuel tank, police step in

Cheteshwar Pujara’s final India match: Who was in the squad and where are they now?

'Hats off to him for starting....': Virender Sehwag's massive statement on Virat Kohli

Priyanka Chopra’s radiant skin isn’t magic, here's what she actually does

Meet actor, who was once shooting for 65 films simultaneously, had 19 releases in one year, became superstar, is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UP woman seen hugging rider on bike’s fuel tank, police step in

UP woman seen hugging rider on bike’s fuel tank, police step in

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Priyanka Chopra’s radiant skin isn’t magic, here's what she actually does

Priyanka Chopra’s radiant skin isn’t magic, here's what she actually does

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger

HomeWorld

WORLD

Ukraine launches drone attack on Russian nuclear plant on its Independence Day, Zelenskyy says...

The attacks and counterattacks took place as Ukraine marked its I-Day, commemorating its 1991 declaration of independence from the erstwhile Soviet Union. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered remarks in a video from capital Kyiv. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 09:17 PM IST

Ukraine launches drone attack on Russian nuclear plant on its Independence Day, Zelenskyy says...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Ukraine on Sunday launched a series of drone attacks on Russia's nuclear power plant, sparking a fire in its western Kursk area. The attack from Ukraine came on a day the war-torn country celebrated 34 years of independence. Russian officials said several power and energy facilities were targeted in overnight strikes. The fire was quickly doused and no injuries were reported, according to an official post on Telegram. The attack damaged a transformer but radiation levels reportedly remained within the normal range.

    What did the UN nuclear agency say on Ukraine's attack?

    The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, said it was aware of the strike on the plant. IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said "every nuclear facility must be protected at all times," according to the statement. "Monitoring confirms normal radiation levels near Kursk NPP," the agency said. Ukraine did not immediately comment on the attack. Firefighters also responded to a fire at the port of Ust-Luga in Russia's Leningrad region, with local governor saying around 10 Ukrainian drones were shot down. Russian officials said its air defences intercepted nearly 100 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory during the night intervening Saturday and Sunday. Ukraine, on the other hand, said Russia fired 72 drones and decoys along with a cruise missile into its territory over the same period.

    What did Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy say on I-Day?

    The attacks and counterattacks took place as Ukraine marked its I-Day, commemorating its 1991 declaration of independence from the erstwhile Soviet Union. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered remarks in a video from capital Kyiv. "We are building a Ukraine that will have enough strength and power to live in security and peace," the president said. Calling for a "just peace," Zelenskyy added: "What our future will be is up to us alone."

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Ahead of Bihar elections, RJD's Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap to EXPOSE five families that conspired to end his political career, says, 'will bring face...'
    Ahead of Bihar elections, RJD's Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap to EXPOSE...
    Who is George Soros? Kiren Rijiju says US investor has kept aside USD 1 trillion to destabilise Indian govt
    Who is George Soros? Billionaire allegedly working to destabilise Modi govt
    Chamkila, Bohemian Rhapsody, more: 5 music biopics that celebrate iconic singers
    Chamkila, Bohemian Rhapsody, more: 5 music biopics that celebrate iconic singers
    Man loses nearly Rs 2 lakh after getting wedding invite on WhatsApp, here's how the scam works
    WhatsApp wedding invitation scam: Know how new fraud works
    OpenAI begins hiring in India, know about its local office, IndiaAI Mission and...
    OpenAI begins hiring in India, know about its local office, IndiaAI Mission
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
    National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
    National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE