Ukraine launched a massive drone attack deep inside Russia, damaging over 40 aircraft at multiple air bases, marking its most far-reaching strike of the war.

Ukraine carried out one of its biggest drone attacks on Russia so far, targeting military bases deep inside Russian territory on Sunday. This includes a strike in eastern Siberia, thousands of kilometres away from the Ukrainian border — a move that has caught global attention.

According to the governor of Russia's Irkutsk region, Ukrainian drones hit a military unit in the village of Sridni. This is the first time an attack like this has reached Siberia, highlighting Ukraine’s growing drone capabilities.

Ukrainian media, quoting sources, said this was a large-scale operation by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU). The mission reportedly hit more than 40 Russian aircraft at several air bases inside Russia. Four Russian military airfields were targeted at the same time, including the Olenya and Belaya bases, according to a report by Reuters.

The Kyiv Independent reported that the aircraft damaged or destroyed included Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers, as well as an A-50 — a crucial surveillance aircraft. A fire also broke out at the Belaya base after the attack, said a source quoted by AFP.

If these claims are confirmed, this would be Ukraine’s most damaging drone strike since the war began and a major blow to Russia’s military strength. A video released by RT, a Russian news outlet, appears to show a drone striking a military location in the Irkutsk region.

Reports say the operation was part of a special mission codenamed “Pavutyna”, meaning “Web”, aimed at weakening Russia’s long-range attack abilities. Ukraine, which doesn’t have as many missiles as Russia, has focused instead on developing and using drones to hit military and oil facilities in Russia.

In a separate development, peace talks between the two countries may resume soon. Russia has suggested a fresh round of negotiations in Istanbul, which Ukraine has accepted. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that a team led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov will attend the talks on Monday.

Zelensky said Ukraine’s goals for the talks include a full and unconditional ceasefire, and the return of prisoners and abducted children.