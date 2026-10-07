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Ukraine hits Liberian oil tanker with 23 Indian crew members in Black Sea, fire sends thick black smoke over Sochi

According to Russia's Transport Ministry, the Liberian-flagged tanker was attacked in the Black Sea and crude oil was burning on the water surface.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 08:38 AM IST

Ukraine hits Liberian oil tanker with 23 Indian crew members in Black Sea, fire sends thick black smoke over Sochi
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A massive fire erupted on an oil tanker off Russia's southern coast on Tuesday after it was reportedly hit by Ukrainian naval drones, sending a towering column of black smoke over the resort city of Sochi.

According to Russia's Transport Ministry, the Liberian-flagged tanker was attacked in the Black Sea and crude oil was burning on the water surface.

All 23 Indians rescued 

The blaze was too intense to be tackled right away, but all 23 crew members, Indian nationals, were rescued, the ministry said.

Visuals from Sochi showed bright flames offshore with thick black smoke rising into the sky. As a precaution, authorities restricted access to beaches and sections of the coastline.

The tanker blaze was confirmed by Dmitry Plishkin, head of the Sirius federal territory, who announced that local beaches would be temporarily closed.

“A tanker caught fire in the Black Sea. To ensure the safety of people, the beaches of Sirius will be temporarily closed. The state of water and air is constantly monitored," Plishkin said, adding that authorities were working with Russia’s Hydrometeorological Service.

Stay Inside, Shut Windows: Warning issued after tanker blaze​

Authorities also advised residents to remain indoors with windows closed as they assessed the situation.

The attack comes amid continued strikes by both Russia and Ukraine on energy facilities and commercial shipping connected to the war in the Black Sea region.

While Russia has recently targeted grain ships carrying Ukrainian goods near Romania's coast, Ukraine has struck Russian oil facilities, calling the actions retaliation for Moscow's repeated attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Both sides have signalled their intent to intensify attacks.

Russia has also increased strikes on Kyiv, including daytime drone attacks and hits on major bridges, leading to significant disruption in the Ukrainian capital.

Earlier Ukrainian strikes on oil facilities in southern Russia have led to oil spills, beach closures and other environmental concerns.

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