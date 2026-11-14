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Ukraine expects largest-ever prisoner exchange with Russia with over 1,000 from each side

Ukraine expects largest-ever prisoner exchange with Russia with 1000+ from each side: Zelenskyy. Kyiv taking US assurances seriously. Defence package from Denmark, talks with Witkoff Kushner.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 05:05 PM IST

Ukraine expects largest-ever prisoner exchange with Russia with over 1,000 from each side
Ukraine-Russia prisoner exchange
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Ukraine is expecting what could become the largest-ever prisoner exchange with Russia since the beginning of the war, with more than 1,000 people from each side likely to be released, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

Kyiv takes US assurances seriously

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said Kyiv was taking seriously the assurances from the United States that the proposed exchange would be the biggest since the conflict began.

"We count on a truly large-scale prisoner exchange, and we take very seriously the wording our American partners are using: that this should be the largest exchange of this war. More than a thousand people from each side," Zelenskyy said.

"This is extremely sensitive for many Ukrainian families. And right now, the teams, the special services, the intelligence agencies – the Coordination Headquarters – all are working to make the exchange happen," he added.

Denmark announces 645 million euro defence package

The Ukrainian President also highlighted the outcomes of his recent diplomatic engagements with European leaders, announcing a defence assistance package worth 645 million euros from Denmark.

In a video message shared on X, Zelenskyy said the package would include additional ammunition for F-16 fighter jets and energy assistance for Ukraine.

"The biggest one is the package from Denmark: 645 million euros– specifically, a defence package. This will include more ammunition for F-16s, which shoot down Russian jet-powered 'shaheds.' There will also be energy support," he said.

Talks with US envoys and European leaders

Zelenskyy added that discussions with European partners covered specific assistance for Kherson, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy and Kyiv.

On the diplomatic front, Zelenskyy confirmed that Kyiv had agreed on the next steps with US President Donald Trump's Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner during their meeting in Ireland on November 13.

"We agreed with the American envoys on our next steps – we very much want these to be steps we take together with America toward peace and guaranteed security," he said.

The meeting followed discussions between the US envoys and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where the parties discussed efforts to end the conflict and humanitarian cooperation, including preparations for a prisoner exchange.

Zelenskyy also raised concerns over speed restrictions imposed on Starshield services across the front line.

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