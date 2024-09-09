Ukraine envoy provides big update on President Zelenskyy's visit to India, says, 'maybe by the end of...'

Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, said on Monday that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit India by the end of the year following an invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the dates of the visit will be decided according to mutual convenience.

"Prime Minister Modi kindly invited my president to visit India, and I'm hopeful it will happen. Maybe by the end of this year, we will be happy to see President Zelenskyy here, as it would mark another step forward in our bilateral relationship. It would also provide a great opportunity for the two leaders to spend more time discussing the peace-building process around the world," Polishchuk told ANI.

The Ukrainian envoy mentioned that Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ukraine was relatively short due to security concerns. However, in India, both leaders would have more time for discussions, he said.

"I know for certain that President Zelenskyy is very keen to visit India. He has never been here," he said, adding that "visit would take place at a time convenient for both sides".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ukraine on August 23 this year at the invitation of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. This marked the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in 1992.

In a joint statement issued at the end of the visit, Prime Minister Modi and President Zelenskyy reiterated their readiness for further cooperation in upholding principles of international law, including the UN Charter, such as respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. They agreed on the desirability of closer bilateral dialogue in this regard.

The Indian side reiterated its principled position and focus on peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, as a part of which, India has attended the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, in June 2024.

The Ukrainian side welcomed such participation by India and highlighted the importance of high-level Indian participation in the next Peace Summit.

The Ukrainian side conveyed that the Joint Communique on a Peace Framework, adopted at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, could serve as a basis for further efforts to promote just peace based on dialogue, diplomacy, and international law.

The Leaders appreciated various efforts to ensure global food security, including Ukrainian humanitarian grain initiative. The importance of uninterrupted and unhindered supply of agricultural products to global markets, especially in Asia and Africa, was emphasized.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated the need for sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to develop innovative solutions that will have broad acceptability and contribute towards early restoration of peace. He reiterated India's willingness to contribute in all possible ways to facilitate an early return of peace.

"Prime Minister Modi thanked President Zelenskyy for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit and invited him to visit India at a mutually convenient opportunity," the joint statement said.

Zelenskyy had expressed his gratitude over PM Modi's visit to Ukraine.

"A very good meeting. This is a historic one... I am very thankful to the PM for coming. It's a good beginning with some practical steps," he said at a press conference later.

"I am happy that PM Modi came to visit us and I believe this is very important...This is the first visit of the Prime Minister of India to Ukraine. We are ready on our part to do the respective steps. We've heard messages from the Indian side that they would be happy to welcome our team to India," he added.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who met Zelenskyy last week, said India and China can play a role in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"China and India have a role to play in resolving this conflict. The only thing that cannot happen is to believe the conflict can be solved by abandoning Ukraine," Meloni said according to Italian Government TV, cited by Reuters.

Meloni's remarks follow Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that India, China and Brazil could mediate in potential peace talks over Ukraine. Addressing the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the Russian leader stated that leaders of India, Brazil, and China are making a sincere effort to contribute to resolving the situation in Ukraine.

PM Modi had visited Russia in July this year. Putin was cited by Russian state media TASS as saying that he is in constant touch with India, China, and Brazil over the Ukraine conflict, as these countries are sincerely seeking to resolve all issues surrounding the conflict.

