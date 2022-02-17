Ukraine crisis: India takes THESE steps for citizens, check helpline numbers

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2022, 08:12 AM IST

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has issued a fresh advisory for the citizens on Wednesday saying it continues to function normally to provide all assistance to its nationals amid war cries between Ukraine and Russia. It has also issued a FAQ on Twitter and asked the Indian nationals to go through the document.

The Indian Embassy said that it continues to monitor the situation on a regular basis. India is even considering to increase the number of flights between the two countries amid parents of some Indian students in Ukraine expressing their concern

Key steps taken

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a control room to provide information and help to Indian nationals in Ukraine.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for the Indians in the eastern European nation.

The Ukrainian International Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways are operating flights at present from Ukraine.

Discussions are underway with civil aviation authorities and various airlines on how to increase the number of flights.

India issues advisory

The embassy on Tuesday advised Indian citizens to temporarily leave that country.

In view of the uncertainties, Indian citizens especially the students have been advised to leave.

It has also asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

Ask for help

Contact details of the control room in Delhi: Phone +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 11 23017905 and 1800118797 (toll free).

Indian citizens in Ukraine can also mail any queries or ask for any help through - situationroom@mea.gov.in.

Helpline numbers in the Indian embassy in Ukraine - Phone, +380 997300428 +380 997300483, Email: cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in.