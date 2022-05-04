Ukraine claims Russia holds 11 lakh Ukrainians hostage including 2 lakh children

(Image Source: Reuters)

The war between Russia and Ukraine has entered day 70 but there seems no end to it anytime soon. Russia has been continuously attacking Ukraine with missiles and bombs. Meanwhile, Russia has claimed that it has rescued many Ukrainians including children and brought them to their country. Ukraine on the other hand has accused Russia of forcibly taking about two lakh children to their country.

According to a report of the Kyiv Independent, 1.1 million Ukrainian citizens, including two lakh children have been forcibly taken hostage by Russian soldiers. Whereas, on behalf of the Russian Defence Ministry, it has been said that 1,092,137 Ukrainians, including 196,356 children, have been brought to Russia from the Russian-occupied Donbass since February 24.

11500 children taken to Russia on Monday

Russia's defence ministry said more than 11,500 people, including 1,847 children, were deported from Ukraine to Russia on Monday without the coordination of Kyiv authorities. Moscow claimed that these people have been evacuated from Ukraine on their request. Whereas, Ukraine says that Russia is forcibly taking Ukrainians to Russia.

Russian attack kills 3,153 civilians

According to the UN report, 3,153 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 3,316 have been injured since February 24 due to the Russian attack. A 14-year-old boy was killed, while a 17-year-old girl was injured in a Russian missile attack on Odessa.

100 citizens evacuated from steel factory

100 civilians evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, surrounded by Russian troops, have reached the nearby city of Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for this.

