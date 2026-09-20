Ukraine carries out largest ever attack on Moscow, firing over 1,000 drones at Russia

According to Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov, two people were killed and 20 injured in the wider region. The deceased were a 74-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman. There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine.

Russian officials said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces launched more than 1,000 drones at Russia overnight, with hundreds targeting Moscow, as the Kremlin wrapped up the final day of its three-day parliamentary elections. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin described it as the "largest ever" assault on the capital, adding that the Moscow Oil Refinery and a residential building were damaged.

According to Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov, two people were killed and 20 injured in the wider region. The deceased were a 74-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman. There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine.

Russia downs 1,100 Ukrainian drones, 450 headed to Moscow

The Russian Defence Ministry said 1,100 Ukrainian drones were shot down across Russia, Crimea and the Black Sea. As many as 450 drones were intercepted en route to Moscow, Sobyanin said.

Describing the barrage as "unprecedented", Sobyanin said the drone attack caused damage to the Moscow Oil Refinery and a residential building.

Two deaths and 20 injuries were reported in the wider Moscow region after the overnight strikes. Governor Andrei Vorobyov said a 74-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were killed.

The full extent of damage from the attacks was still being assessed by Russian officials as the operation was underway.

Drone strikes hit Russia during parliamentary elections

The attack coincided with Russia completing the final day of its three-day parliamentary elections. The election, described as Russia's first wartime parliamentary election, was virtually devoid of opposition to President Vladimir Putin's policies and is likely to further cement the Kremlin's dominance.

Russia also held voting in four Ukrainian regions annexed after the war began, though it does not fully control them. Voting also took place in Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. Kyiv has called the elections in the occupied territories illegal.

Drone attack failed to disrupt elections: Moscow

According to Sobyanin, the drone attack was an attempt to derail Russia's elections. "The enemy failed in this regard," the Moscow mayor said.

The strikes unfolded as polling was ending across Russia, with officials saying extensive drone interceptions were reported over Moscow, other regions, Crimea and the Black Sea.