Ukraine's Air Force claim 11 Russian aerial targets destroyed, latest updates here

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has destroyed 11 air targets over the past day. This includes UAVs, missiles, airplanes and one helicopter, according to the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. As of April 10, the manpower losses of Russia totaled 19,300 personnel.

"On Sunday, April 10, the air defence units of the Air Force and the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 11 air targets of the Russian invaders. In particular, one aircraft (Su-34), four helicopters (Mi-24, Ka-52), three unmanned aerial vehicles of operational and tactical level, and three cruise missiles (X-59) were destroyed," the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

On the other hand, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that the United States is taking aggressive measures to help Ukrainians succeed on the battlefield and put them in a stronger position at the negotiating table.

Read | All about the secret lives of Vladimir Putin's daughters Maria and Katerina

"We are taking major steps to help the Ukrainian people succeed on the battlefield and put them in a stronger position at the negotiating table," he said. Sullivan said that they will continue to take the lead in this regard and the United States will play the same important role as US have played so far.

Let us tell you that angered by Vladimir Putin's military action on Ukraine, America and Western countries have imposed many strict sanctions. Apart from this, the US President Joe Biden has also warned countries that have trade relations with Russia including China of consequences.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army has claimed that Russia is currently increasing the number of troops in Ukraine. On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is targeting the whole of Europe with its aggression and stopping Russian aggression on his country is necessary for the security of all democracies.

Addressing the nation, President Zelenskyy said the Russian attack was 'not with the intention of being confined to Ukraine alone'.