In the wake of 'Operation Sindoor' launched by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan and Pak-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), the United Kingdom (UK) government expressed concern over the ongoing conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations calling for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

In the wake of 'Operation Sindoor' launched by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan and Pak-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), the United Kingdom (UK) government expressed concern over the ongoing conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations calling for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

In the early hours of Wednesday, i.e., May 7, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, destroying nine terror camps based in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied -Kashmir (PoK).



“Current tensions between India and Pakistan are a serious concern. The UK government is urging India and Pakistan to show restraint and engage in direct dialogue to find a swift, diplomatic path forward... I have made clear to my counterparts in India and Pakistan that if this escalates further, nobody wins”, said a statement from UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Lammy further highlighted that the safety of UK nationals in the region will be the country’s top priority.

“The UK was clear in its condemnation of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam last month... The safety of British nationals in the region will always be our priority. The FCDO continues to monitor developments closely and stands ready to support any British nationals 24/7. Any British nationals in the region should follow the FCDO’s travel advice for the country they are in, along with the advice of the local authorities”, he added.

"Justice served"

Following 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian army took to 'X' and wrote, "Justice is served! Jai Hind". Moreover, in a press briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh emphasised that the operation was launched in order to deliver justice to the victims of Pahalgam attack and their families.