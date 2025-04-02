According to the new rules laid out by the UK government in the British Parliament, all those who work on the Skilled Worker visa, including care workers, will be paid a minimum of £12.82 per hour. It will impact health and education occupations, including doctors, nurses, health professionals.

After the US, the UK is making changes in its immigration laws that may hit Indians hard. According to the new rules introduced to the British Parliament on March 9, by Seema Malhotra, Minister for Migration and Citizenship, care providers who want to recruit a new worker from overseas will have to prove that they have attempted to recruit a worker from within England who needs new sponsorship.

Minimum wages raised

According to the new rules, all those who work on the Skilled Worker visa, including care workers, will be paid a minimum of £12.82 per hour. It will impact health and education occupations, including doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, and teachers. It will also increase their minimum rates.

The bill was tabled to encourage those who came to the UK to pursue a career in adult social care. It is aimed to ensure that these people help end the reliance on overseas recruitment.

UK introduces 'Plan for Change'

Under the 'Plan for Change', as it is called, the UK government will make a comprehensive plan to restore the immigration system and link immigration to skills and visa systems so that more domestic skills are developed and reliance on overseas labour comes to an end. It will also boost economic growth.

Tabling the bill, Seema Malhotra said, "Those who have come to the UK to support our adult care sector should have the opportunity to do so, free from abuse and exploitation."

UK govt to encourage domestic caregivers

Clarifying the aim of the bill, she said, "We are now going further, requiring employers in England to prioritise recruiting international care workers who are already here and seeking new sponsorship, before recruiting from overseas."

In an attempt to clamp down on abuse and exploitation, the UK government revoked more than 470 sponsor licences in the care sector between July 2022 and December 2024. Not less than 39,000 workers have been associated with these sponsors since October 2020.

UK govt orders crackdown

Supporting the bill, Stephen Kinnock, Minister of State for Care, said, "International care workers play a vital role in our social care workforce. We value their contribution and work supporting vulnerable people across the country every day."

Issuing a stern warning to those who flout the immigration rules or abuse the same, he said, "As we crack down on shameful rogue operators exploiting overseas workers here in the UK, we must do all we can to get the victims back into rewarding careers in adult social care."