FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Hanuman Ansh v Daayra v VIBE box office collection: Shobhinaw Satyaa RULES over Kareena Kapoor, Kunal Keemu, their films only earns...

Hanuman Ansh v Daayra v VIBE box office: Shobhinaw rules over Kareena, Kunal

West Indies name squads for India tour; Kamil Pooran gets maiden T20I call-up, Campbell returns to ODI team

West Indies name squads for India tour; Kamil Pooran gets maiden T20I call-up

Asian Games 2026 women’s cricket: India crush Bangladesh by 114 runs, set up gold-medal clash vs Sri Lanka

Asian Games 2026 women’s cricket: India crush Bangladesh by 114 runs in semis

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

UK: Sikh driver assaulted, bus hijacked and rammed into vehicles in Telford, man arrested

Sikh bus driver assaulted, beard pulled in Telford, England on Sept 18 evening. Bus stolen by 33-year-old Yemeni national Ali Balhad, driven wrong way ramming vehicles. Driver injured, arrested within 10 minutes. Charged with robbery, assault and dangerous driving.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 20, 2026, 03:49 PM IST

UK: Sikh driver assaulted, bus hijacked and rammed into vehicles in Telford, man arrested
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A Sikh driver was assaulted, and his bus was stolen in Telford, England on Friday evening. The thief, identified as a 33-year-old Yemeni national, then drove the bus in the wrong direction and rammed several vehicles before being arrested.

The incident, which took place on September 18 at around 6:30 pm at Court Street in Madeley, was caught on camera. 

On camera, Sikh bus driver assaulted in Telford

In the video, the Yemeni national, Ali Balhad, can be seen pulling the Sikh driver's beard and then banging his head against the driver's head.

"Why are you touching him like that?" a woman is heard saying in the background.

"Can you call the police please," the driver asks the woman filming the incident.

"Just take this guy away from me," he adds.

The accused goes on to pull at the strings and damage the bus.

The assault continued for over a minute before the accused Balhad ejected the driver from the vehicle and took the wheel.

"The bus was then driven along Park Way towards the High Street, driving on the wrong side of the road and colliding with multiple vehicles," West Mercia Police said.

Police received a call at around 6:37 pm and were called to Court Street. The vehicle was eventually stopped, and officers were able to arrest a man on suspicion of robbery and dangerous driving.

The bus driver, according to the police, was treated for minor injuries. No one else was injured during the incident.

What police said

"Officers were on the scene, and had made the arrest, within 10 minutes of the first call being received," said Edward Hancox, Superintendent for local policing in Telford. "This included armed officers deploying from Malinsgate Police Station."

The police have called on eyewitnesses to support the investigation. People who may have dashcam or CCTV footage or video recordings of the incident have also been asked to come forward.

Charges against Yemeni national

Ali Balhad, who is believed to have been in the Telford area for around a week, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, assault, attempted grievous bodily harm, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, robbery, theft from a store, threats to kill and three counts of criminal damage.

Balhad has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Telford Magistrates Court on Monday [September 21].

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asian Games 2026: Smriti Mandhana overtakes Suzie Bates to become highest run-scorer in women’s T20I history
Smriti Mandhana surpasses Suzie Bates as women’s T20I top run-scorer
UK: Sikh driver assaulted, bus hijacked and rammed into vehicles in Telford, man arrested
UK: Sikh driver assaulted, bus hijacked and rammed into vehicles in Telford
Hanuman Ansh v Daayra v VIBE box office collection: Shobhinaw Satyaa RULES over Kareena Kapoor, Kunal Keemu, their films only earns...
Hanuman Ansh v Daayra v VIBE box office: Shobhinaw rules over Kareena, Kunal
Ukraine carries out largest ever attack on Moscow, firing over 1,000 drones at Russia
Ukraine carries out largest ever attack on Moscow, fired over 1,000 drones
West Indies name squads for India tour; Kamil Pooran gets maiden T20I call-up, Campbell returns to ODI team
West Indies name squads for India tour; Kamil Pooran gets maiden T20I call-up
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement