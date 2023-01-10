Search icon
UK's first-ever orbital space launch ends in failure, scientists report ‘anomaly’

Virgin Orbit (VORB.O), part-owned by British billionaire Richard Branson, had planned to deploy nine small satellites into lower Earth orbit (LEO).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 09:18 AM IST

Britain's attempt to become the first European nation to launch satellites into space failed as scientists reported an 'anamoly'. The first-ever orbital space launch from the UK looked on track to give Europe its historic first as it took off from a spaceport in Cornwall, southwest England, at 2202 GMT. The launch was titled 'Start Me Up' after the Rolling Stones song.

"We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit," the company said. "We are evaluating the information."

A Virgin Orbit Boeing 747 carrying the 70-foot (21-metre) rocket took off from a spaceport in Cornwall but as it neared its goal scientists reported an 'anamoly' and the launch was declared a failure.

The failure deals a further blow to European space ambitions after an Italian-built Vega-C rocket mission failed after lift-off from French Guiana in late December.

In a series of tweets, Virgin Orbit said, "We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit. We are evaluating the information. As we find out more, we're removing our previous tweet about reaching orbit. We'll share more info when we can."

Virgin Orbit (VORB.O), part-owned by British billionaire Richard Branson, had planned to deploy nine small satellites into lower Earth orbit (LEO) in its first mission outside its United States base.

The mission had been heralded as a historic first for Cornwall, Britain, and Europe, and thousands of enthusiasts watching from beside the runway cheered when "Cosmic Girl" took off and when they were told the rocket had been deployed.

The crowd quickly and quietly dispersed following the announcement of failure.

This was the first launch from UK soil as UK-produced satellites have earlier been sent into orbit through foreign spaceports. With this launch, the UK was looking to become one of only nine countries that could launch the craft into Earth's orbit.

