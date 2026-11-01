UK's Royal Navy and RAF branded 'terrorist': Iran's fresh move also targets MI6

In a major development in the Middle East conflict, Iran has escalated tensions with the UK by designating Britain's Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as terrorist organisations.

In a major escalation of tensions with the United Kingdom, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday designated Britain's Royal Navy and Royal Air Force (RAF) as terrorist organisations and classified its foreign intelligence agency, MI6, as a hostile group. In a statement issued on November 1, Tehran has described the decision as a reciprocal response to what it called Britain's hostile actions against the Middle East nation.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said that measures were approved through a resolution of its Supreme National Security Council and were based on the principle of reciprocity.

Iran designates Royal Navy, RAF as terrorist organisations

Iran's Foreign Ministry also accused the British government of adopting policies and actions opposite to the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law. Further explaining its decision, the Ministry cited Britain's alleged involvement in the US-Israeli war against Iran through the provision of military and logistical bases.

''As of the issuance of this statement, the UK's Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) shall be classified as a 'hostile group' pursuant to Note 2 to Article 1 of the Law on 'Enhancing Punishments for Espionage and Cooperation with the Zionist Regime and Hostile Countries Against National Security and Interests' and the provisions of this law shall apply to the British agency,'' Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

''As of the issuance of this statement, the UK's Royal Navy and Royal Air Force shall be subject to the Law on 'Countermeasures Against the United States' Designation of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps as a Terrorist Organisation' and shall accordingly be designated as terrorist organizations,'' the statement further stated.

Defending its decision, Iran's ministry said, ''It is self-evident that these measures have been adopted in accordance with the principles of international law and within the framework of the principle of reciprocity, and the British government shall bear responsibility for their consequences.''

(With ANI inputs)