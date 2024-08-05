Twitter
World

UK Riots: PM Keir Starmer condemns 'far right thuggery' amid violence, says, 'I guarantee you will...'

The incident sparked widespread unrest and riots in multiple cities, which were fueled by far-right groups

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 08:05 AM IST

UK Riots: PM Keir Starmer condemns 'far right thuggery' amid violence, says, 'I guarantee you will...'
Image source: Reuters
Amid the ongoing protest in United Kingdom, Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the protest and stated that 'this is not a protest it is organised violent thuggery.' Violence broke out in several UK cities on Saturday, following a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class for elementary school-aged girls. The incident sparked widespread unrest and riots in multiple cities, which were fueled by far-right groups.

After the incident, Starmer shared a post on X and wrote, "I utterly condemn the far-right thuggery we have seen this weekend. Be in no doubt: those who have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law."

In his video message on X, he issued a stern warning to those involved in the recent violence and riots and emphasized that the full force of the law would be brought to bear on individuals who participated in the violence, whether directly or indirectly.

"Be in no doubt, those who have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law. The police will be making arrests, individuals will be held on remand, charges will follow and convictions will follow. I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder, whether directly or those whipping up this action online and then running away themselves," said the UK PM.

"This is not a protest. It is organised violent thuggery. And it has no place on our streets or online. Right now, there are attacks happening on a hotel in Rotherham. Marauding gangs intent on law-breaking. Or worse, windows smashed. Fire set ablaze," he added.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer further said "there is no justification" for the far-right violence, which has led to attacks on mosques and assaults on Muslims.

"There is no justification, none, for taking this action. And all right-minded people should be condemning this sort of violence. People in this country have a right to be safe. And yet, we've seen Muslim communities targeted. Attacks on mosques. Other minority communities were singled out. Nazi salutes in the street. Attacks on the police." Starmer said.

Further, the prime minister added that "he won't shy away from calling it [the rioting] what it is" and that is "far-right thuggery".

"To those who feel targeted because of the colour of your skin or your faith, I know how frightening this must be," he said.

"I want you to know that this violent mob does not represent our country and we will bring them to justice. Our police deserve our support as they tackle any and all violent disorder that flares up. Whatever the apparent cause or motivation, we make no distinction. Crime is a crime and this government will tackle it," he added.

Earlier in the day, far-right demonstrators vandalised a hotel housing asylum seekers in the northern England town of Rotherham, as the United Kingdom grappled with its worst riots in 13 years, Al Jazeera reported.

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered at a Holiday Inn Express hotel used to house asylum seekers near Rotherham before throwing bricks at police, breaking several hotel windows, and then setting bins on fire.

The unrest is the latest bout of rioting in the UK that has gripped the nation, following a stabbing rampage at a dance class last week in the north of England that left three girls dead and several wounded, as per Al Jazeera.

According to police officials, false rumours spread online that the young man in the Southport stabbing was a Muslim and an immigrant, fuelling anger among the far-right in the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

