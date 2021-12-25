UK reports more than 1,20,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time since start of pandemic

Britain has reported another 122,186 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, exceeding 120,000 daily cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according to official figures released Friday.

It brought the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 11,891,292.

The country also reported a further 137 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 147,857, with 8,240 COVID-19 patients still in hospital.

Another 23,719 Omicron cases have been confirmed in Britain, the biggest daily increase since the COVID-19 variant was detected in the country, taking the total Omicron cases found in the country to 114,625, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said Friday.

However, experts said there are likely to be hundreds of thousands of infections per day, with many being missed by the system.

The latest figures came as data showed that around one in 20 people in London had COVID in the week to December 19, the highest proportion for any English region.

The Office for National Statistics said its headline results of a national survey showed the British capital had the country`s highest rate of the virus. The result was based on data gathered between Dec. 13 and 19.

In England, ONS said an estimated 1,544,600 have had COVID-19 in the past week, with 2.83 per cent of the population testing positive. It equates to 1 in 35 people across England having the virus, added ONS.

More than 89 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and around 82 per cent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 56 per cent have received booster jabs or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.