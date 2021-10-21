UK reports highest COVID-19 deaths since March, record single day rise in cases

Since lockdown rules ended in the country three months ago, the United Kingdom is witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases. Official figures on Wednesday revealed 49,139 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in a single day, marking the largest daily rise since lockdown ended in the country.

This is for the eighth consecutive day that more than 40,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. Meanwhile, doctors in the UK urged the British government to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions at the earliest. Due to a new wave of COVID-19, the hospitals in the UK are overwhelmed with patients.

The British government has however clarified that no new lockdown would be imposed in the country as of now. The United Kingdom has the eighth biggest death toll globally from COVID-19, with nearly 139,000 fatalities. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 8,589,737.

The country also reported 179 COVID-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 139,031. Confirmed cases in the UK have risen steadily in October, with COVID-19 rates soaring among largely unvaccinated secondary school children. And this in turn is spreading to the older population and more vulnerable age groups

Around 86% of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 78% have received both doses, the latest figures showed.