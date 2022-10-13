UK: Remains of 240 people including children found beneath departmental story, know what scientists said

Human remains found under a departmental store (Photo - BBC)

In a peculiar discovery by the scientists, the remains of as many as 240 people were found underneath a former departmental store in the United Kingdom, and the scientists were left speechless. It is believed that a lot of these remains are of children.

Archeologists discovered a massive hoard of human remains under a former departmental store in the Pembrokeshire area of Wales in the UK, indicating the presence of a centuries-old colony that used to exist in the area. It is believed that the departmental store earlier used to be a graveyard.

As per BBC reports, the discovery of the remains of 240 people is being termed as a 'window into medieval Haverfordwest (the area in Wales)' by experts, who have predicted that the remains date back to over 800 years ago, during the 13th century.

According to the archeologists exploring the area, the remains are most likely those of the residents of St Saviour's Priory, which is believed to have been founded by an order of Dominican monks in 1256. This discovery has been termed as ‘extremely significant’, and was found under an old Ocky White building which was shut off in 2013.

The place where the remains of the people were found is believed to be a graveyard from the previously settled community, and was probably “a prestigious place to be buried.” The research shows that wealthy people and townsfolk have been buried in the area.

Archaeologist Gaby Lester talked about the discovery, and said that “never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be involved in something so big.” The site is now being developed as a food emporium, bar, and rooftop, according to BBC reports.

