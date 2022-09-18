UK: Religious building targeted amid India-Pak post-match ‘disorder' in Leicester, police appeal for calm

Photo: Twitter/ Screengrab

Several incidents of violence and damage were reported and a religious building was targeted in an outbreak of disorder in UK’s Leicester on Saturday. The disorder follows clashes between fans following the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match at the end of last month. The UK police have appealed for calm and are on alert.

“There will be a policing presence in East Leicester this evening. We will be using the powers available to us in order to keep the public safe – this will mean dispersal orders and wider stop and search powers in use,” the Leicestershire Police wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

As per reports on social media, the disorder was sparked by a protest march. Videos surfaced showing police trying to control the crowd. A man was seen pulling down a flag from a religious building in the affected area. Another footage showed glass bottles thrown and people carrying sticks while police tried to hold back two groups.

Police officers were deployed in large numbers to disperse the crowds. They were given stop and search powers as the force tried to restore calm. Two people were taken into custody on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder and on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

“Several incidents of violence and damage have been reported to the police and are being investigated. We are aware of a video circulating showing a man pulling down a flag outside a religious building on Melton Road, Leicester. This appears to have taken place while police officers were dealing with public disorder in the area. The incident will be investigated,” Leicestershire Police said in a statement.

“We are continuing to call for dialogue and calm with support from local community leaders. We will not tolerate violence or disorder in our city. A significant police operation will remain in the area in the coming days,” the police said.

The incident comes after few days of unrest earlier this month where Hindu and Muslim groups were believed to have been involved following the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on August 28.

"I don't think anyone saw the confrontation (on Saturday) as a likely outcome and police had been given reassurance things were calming down a lot,” said Sir Peter Soulsby, Leicester city mayor.

"It's mostly young men in their late teens and early 20s and I have heard suggestions people have come in (to the city) from outside looking for an opportunity to have a set to. It's very worrying for people in the areas where this has happened," he said, as he appealed for calm.

READ | India overtakes China to emerge as the largest lender to Sri Lanka

(With inputs from PTI)