UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care as coronavirus recovery continues

Headlines

Babar Azam fined for overspeeding in Pakistan; pic surfaces

Watch: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha groove to Kai Po Che’s Shubhaarambh after jaimala

Bengaluru Bandh on Sept 26: Holiday declared in schools, colleges; check details

Shailesh Lodha makes shocking claims against TMKOC producer Asit Modi: 'He called everyone his servant, tried to...'

DNA TV Show: How junk food causing harm to our body

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Babar Azam fined for overspeeding in Pakistan; pic surfaces

Watch: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha groove to Kai Po Che’s Shubhaarambh after jaimala

Shailesh Lodha makes shocking claims against TMKOC producer Asit Modi: 'He called everyone his servant, tried to...'

Diabetes tips: Low glycemic foods to control blood sugar levels

8 Best spots for paragliding in India

10 foods that can cause acid reflux (heartburn)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Watch: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha groove to Kai Po Che’s Shubhaarambh after jaimala

Shailesh Lodha makes shocking claims against TMKOC producer Asit Modi: 'He called everyone his servant, tried to...'

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad name their baby girl Raabiyaa, know what it means

HomeWorld

World

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care as coronavirus recovery continues

Johnson, 55, had been taken into intensive care at the St Thomas' Hospital in London earlier on Tuesday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened this week.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 10, 2020, 10:56 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care after his condition showed significant recovery and the Prime Minister was found to be in "extremely good spirits", according to a Downing Street statement.

The statement detailed that Johnson had been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) back to his ward at the St Thomas' Hospital in London where he was being treated. There, the Prime Minister will now receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery, the statement read.

Johnson, 55, had been taken into intensive care earlier on Tuesday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened this week.

The UK Prime Minister was tested coronavirus-positive ten days ago but remained home. He went to the hospital on Sunday night after he continued to have a fever despite self-isolating for more than the stipulated seven days. Johnson tweeted from the hospital that he went to the hospital on the advice of his doctor and he was in "good spirits and keeping in touch with my team."

"Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into the hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain. Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives," he had said. 

Johnson was receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any assistance, according to Dominic Raab the foreign secretary who was deputising for the Prime Minister had said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Britain has surged past 65,000 and the death toll stands at 7,978.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: How junk food causing harm to our body

Meet son of fruit vendor who built Rs 300 crore turnover ice cream brand

Explained: How Khalistani extremists are spreading their agenda by investing in movies, sports

Babar Azam fined for overspeeding in Pakistan; pic surfaces

'Distraction strategy': Rahul Gandhi on BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's remark against BSP MP

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE