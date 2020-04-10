UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care as coronavirus recovery continues

Johnson, 55, had been taken into intensive care at the St Thomas' Hospital in London earlier on Tuesday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened this week.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care after his condition showed significant recovery and the Prime Minister was found to be in "extremely good spirits", according to a Downing Street statement.

The statement detailed that Johnson had been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) back to his ward at the St Thomas' Hospital in London where he was being treated. There, the Prime Minister will now receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery, the statement read.

Johnson, 55, had been taken into intensive care earlier on Tuesday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened this week.

The UK Prime Minister was tested coronavirus-positive ten days ago but remained home. He went to the hospital on Sunday night after he continued to have a fever despite self-isolating for more than the stipulated seven days. Johnson tweeted from the hospital that he went to the hospital on the advice of his doctor and he was in "good spirits and keeping in touch with my team."

"Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into the hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain. Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives," he had said.

Johnson was receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any assistance, according to Dominic Raab the foreign secretary who was deputising for the Prime Minister had said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Britain has surged past 65,000 and the death toll stands at 7,978.