UK PM Rishi Sunak's reply on if '100% women don't have penises' query goes viral

File photo

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in an interview that women do not have penises in the midst of the ongoing discussion on transgender problems.

In an interview with ConservativeHome, Mr Sunak was questioned regarding his opinions regarding Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party and leader of the opposition in the British parliament, who recently claimed that "99.9% of women, of course, do not have penises."

"What percentage would you put it at?" Mr Sunak was asked.

However, Mr. Sunak responded when asked if he thought the number was truly 100%, "Yeah, of course." The UK PM laughed at the query.

"We should always have compassion and understanding and tolerance for those who are thinking about changing their gender. Of course, we should," he said.

"But when it comes to these issues of protecting women's rights, women's spaces, I think the issue of biological sex is fundamentally important when we think about those questions," he added.

The comments made by Mr. Sunak have come to light as Britain debates issues related to gender laws. The British government is examining proposals to distinguish between those who underwent sex changes and those who were born with specific sex inequality laws.

The UK's Minister for Women and Equalities, Kemi Badenoch, requested input from the Equality and Human Rights Commission in a letter regarding the "benefits or otherwise" of a proposed change to the definition of sex.

"They've responded with some advice about the Equality Act and how it should think about biological sex, we're in the process of looking at that," Mr. Sunak said in the interview.

"But as a general kind of operating principle for me, biological sex is vitally, fundamentally important in these questions, we can't forget that. And that's why we need to make sure, particularly when it comes to women's health, women's sports, or indeed spaces that we're protecting those rights and those places," he added.

The UK's Equality Act permits the exclusion of members of the transgender community from single-sex areas like restrooms and shelters.

The Scottish administration attempted to pass gender change legislation earlier this year, but the British government rejected it. The Scottish government criticised the action, claiming that their Gender Recognition Reform Bill makes it simpler for people to change their gender as defined by the law.

The banning of the measures was proclaimed to be illegal by the Scottish government on Wednesday, setting off a legal spat between the two adjacent governments.