UK PM race wide open: Rishi Sunak closing in on front-runner Liz Truss, latest poll reveals

Latest poll has revealed that the gap between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak is narrower than previously thought.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 07:28 PM IST

Photo: Reuters

British politician Rishi Sunak is vying to become the first Indian-origin prime minister of the country but has been trailing rival Liz Truss as per earlier polls. However, a latest poll has revealed that the race to 10 Downing Street is closer than previously thought. 

Sunak is closing in on foreign secretary Liz Truss in the race to replace Boris Johnson as the next PM. Truss has a much smaller lead that was estimated earlier. 

As per the recent poll conducted between July 19 and 27, Truss only has a 5 point lead over Sunak. While the foreign secretary has support from 48 percent of Conservative Party members, 43 percent back former finance minister Sunak.

This challenges the earlier survey by YouGov between July 20 and 21 which gave a 24-point lead to Truss over Sunak. The winner will be selected by voting between August 4 and September 3 from around 200,000-strong Conservative party membership and will be announced on September 5. Both contenders have been busy campaigning. 

Sunak, also has an elite Indian connection, being the son-in-law of tech magnate and Infosys founder Narayan Murthy. Sunak is married to his daughter Akshata Murthy.  

UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2022 schedule released on upsc.gov.in: Exam from Sept 16
