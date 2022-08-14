Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

UK PM race: Why Rishi Sunak? Why Liz Truss? Voters answer in latest poll

With deadline for voting is less than three weeks away, the biggest reason that people are backing Liz Truss appears to be dislike for Rishi Sunak.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 03:33 PM IST

UK PM race: Why Rishi Sunak? Why Liz Truss? Voters answer in latest poll
Photo: Reuters

In the two-way race for the post of UK Prime Minister, Indian-origin British politician Rishi Sunak has been trailing the current Foreign secretary Liz Truss. As per the latest exclusive poll of Conservative party members for The Observer, Truss has gained a handsome 22-point lead over Sunak.

The September 2 deadline for voting is less than three weeks away. As per a survey of 570 Conservative party members by Opinium, Truss has the support of 61 percent, 22 percent more than Sunak who landed at 39 percent support.

However, some other polls suggest that former Finance Minister Sunak may have closed the gap. Pressure has been mounting on Truss over her stance on energy bills, a policy she describes as "handouts" to help people. She has also been under fire for a U-turn with regard to increasing pay for public sector workers in the south-east of England and outside London.

Why Rishi Sunak?

For those who back Sunak, the top reason is they believe he would be better at managin the economy. 22 percent of Sunak’s backers feel so. Meanwhile, 10 percent see him as the most competent or intelligent candidate to replace Boris Johnson.

Why Liz Truss?

The biggest reason that party members are backing Truss appears to be dislike for Sunak. This is the point of view of 14 percent of her supporters, the survey suggested. Similar number of voters believe that she is more honest and trustworthy than Sunak. 10 percent are behind Truss for her loyalty to Johnson while 2 percent are supporting her on the basis of razor ethnicity. 

The latest numbers make Truss the favourite over Sunak.

"From the moment we knew the final two candidates, it has been clear that Truss has had all the momentum, and our latest poll sets out just how large her lead among the party members has become," Chris Curtis of Opinium was quoted as saying.

READ | Harry Potter author JK Rowling receives death threat over tweet on Salman Rushdie stabbing

(With inputs from agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for faculty posts, apply at aiimsnagpur.edu.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.