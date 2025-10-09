Top 10 richest Indians and their educational qualifications: The wealthiest is not from IIT, IIM or IISC, is from...
Ahead of Diwali 2025, Apple MacBook Air 4 gets BIG discount of Rs 18,000, here is how you can grab deal
BIG relief to Indian pharma companies, US President Donald Trump plans to impose NO tariffs on generic drugs, 100 percent levy only on...
'Very few...': Shubman Gill drops massive hint on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans
UK PM Keir Starmer's BIG statement months after Trump's 'dead economy' remark: 'Everything I have seen...'
Karwa Chauth 2025: Moonrise time, puja muhurat, fasting rules, other details
When is Ahoi Ashtami this year: October 13 or 14?
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Imran Khan, Donald Trump or Elon Musk, or... who will be winner?
EPF calculator: How to accumulate Rs 2 crore for retirement with Rs 27,700 basic salary
Saif Ali Khan reveals why he didn't walk out from hospital in wheelchair after stabbing incident: 'Why create any kind of...'
WORLD
In a veiled dig at US President Donald Trump over his "dead economy" remark against India, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that India was well on track to become the world's third-largest economy by 2028.
In a veiled dig at US President Donald Trump over his "dead economy" remark against India, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that India was well on track to become the world's third-largest economy by 2028. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi by his side, Starmer acknowledged that India's growth story has been remarkable, wth the country recently emerging as the world's fourth largest economy, surpassing Japan.
The UK Prime Minister, who began his speech by doing 'Namaskara' before the crowd, asserted that his country wanted to be a part of India's growth journey. "Namaskar doston... I want to congratulate the PM on his leadership, aiming to be the world's 3rd largest economy by 2028. Your vision of Viksit Bharat is to make it a completely developed country by 2047," said PM Starmer.
"Everything I have seen since I have been here is absolute proof to me that you are on track to succeed in that. We want to be partners on that journey," he added. This is Starmer's first visit to India, following PM Modi's visit to the UK in July to sign the long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Under the agreement, Britain will slash duties on Indian clothing, footwear, and food products. India, on the other hand, will cut duties on British goods.
Two months back, amid a downturn in the ties between India and the US over New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil, Trump said in a post on Truth Social, "I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care". The remarks came as Trump announced a 25 percent tariff against India and later an additional 25 percent, as he sought to "punish" New Delhi for its oil business with Russia.
However, the ties between the two countries have recently witnessed a thaw.