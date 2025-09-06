Add DNA as a Preferred Source
UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation: David Lammy named UK's new Deputy PM; here's full list of ministerial changes

The British Cabinet, led by Starmer, saw a key departure and new appointments in the major reshuffles on Friday. Here's the full list of ministerial appointments, departures and changes in the cabinet reshuffle.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 08:33 AM IST

UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation: David Lammy named UK's new Deputy PM; here's full list of ministerial changes
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has initiated a major cabinet reshuffle following the exit of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. In the shake-up, David Lammy has replaced Rayner to serve as deputy prime minister and justice minister, according to a cabinet statement. 

Keir Starmer's major cabinet reshuffle

The British Cabinet, led by Starmer, saw a key departure and new appointments in the major reshuffles on Friday. Three senior figures, Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner, Leader of the Commons Lucy Powell, and Scotland Secretary Ian Murray, left the cabinet in this reshuffle. Some ministers moved into new positions to strengthen Starmer’s leadership team. Yvette Cooper, who previously served as home secretary, has now become the foreign secretary. Steve Reed, who formerly served as Environment Secretary, has now taken up the role of new Housing Secretary. Her former position will now be held by Emma Reynolds, who was previously former Economic Secretary to the Treasury.

Former Chief Whip Sir Alan Campbell will now serve as Leader of the Commons after the reshuffling. His previous role will now be handed over to Jonathan Reynolds, who formerly served as Business Secretary. Here's the full list of ministerial changes and appointments in the cabinet reshuffle.

New Appointments:

  •     Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary: David Lammy, formerly Foreign Secretary
  •     Foreign Secretary: Yvette Cooper, previously Home Secretary
  •     Home Secretary: Shabana Mahmood, formerly Justice Secretary
  •     Housing Secretary: Steve Reed, previously Environment Secretary
  •     Chancellor: Darren Jones
  •     Environment Secretary: Emma Reynolds, formerly a junior Treasury minister

 Departures:

  •     Lucy Powell: Leader of the House of Commons
  •     Ian Murray: Secretary of State for Scotland, replaced by Douglas Alexander
  •     Angela Rayner: Deputy Prime Minister

 Other Changes

  •     Pat McFadden: Heads a new "super ministry" combining work and pensions with parts of the education brief, specifically skills training
  •     Jonathan Reynolds: Becomes Chief Whip, responsible for party discipline
  •     Peter Kyle: Takes over as Business and Trade Secretary
  •     Liz Kendall: Becomes Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary, replacing Peter Kyle
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
