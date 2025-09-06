UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation: David Lammy named UK's new Deputy PM; here's full list of ministerial changes

The British Cabinet, led by Starmer, saw a key departure and new appointments in the major reshuffles on Friday. Here's the full list of ministerial appointments, departures and changes in the cabinet reshuffle.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has initiated a major cabinet reshuffle following the exit of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. In the shake-up, David Lammy has replaced Rayner to serve as deputy prime minister and justice minister, according to a cabinet statement.



The British Cabinet, led by Starmer, saw a key departure and new appointments in the major reshuffles on Friday. Three senior figures, Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner, Leader of the Commons Lucy Powell, and Scotland Secretary Ian Murray, left the cabinet in this reshuffle. Some ministers moved into new positions to strengthen Starmer’s leadership team. Yvette Cooper, who previously served as home secretary, has now become the foreign secretary. Steve Reed, who formerly served as Environment Secretary, has now taken up the role of new Housing Secretary. Her former position will now be held by Emma Reynolds, who was previously former Economic Secretary to the Treasury.

Former Chief Whip Sir Alan Campbell will now serve as Leader of the Commons after the reshuffling. His previous role will now be handed over to Jonathan Reynolds, who formerly served as Business Secretary. Here's the full list of ministerial changes and appointments in the cabinet reshuffle.

New Appointments:

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary: David Lammy, formerly Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary: Yvette Cooper, previously Home Secretary

Home Secretary: Shabana Mahmood, formerly Justice Secretary

Housing Secretary: Steve Reed, previously Environment Secretary

Chancellor: Darren Jones

Environment Secretary: Emma Reynolds, formerly a junior Treasury minister

Departures:

Lucy Powell: Leader of the House of Commons

Ian Murray: Secretary of State for Scotland, replaced by Douglas Alexander

Angela Rayner: Deputy Prime Minister

Other Changes