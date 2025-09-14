PM Modi to flag off Amrit Bharat Express, Vande Bharat train in this Indian state on Sept 15; check details
Ankita Lokhande pens heartfelt note for Vicky Jain after his hospitalisation: 'No matter how heavy the moment gets...'
Sharad Navratri 2025: Key differences between Chaitra, Sharad Navratri explained
BIG trouble for sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar as missing truck driver found at her Pune-based home, here's what happened
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya scripts history, becomes first Indian to achieve incredible feat vs Pakistan
Who is Sabita Bhandari? Senior advocate appointed Nepal’s first woman attorney general
IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur creates history against Australia; joins Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami in elite list
ED summons actress Urvashi Rautela, ex-MP Mimi Chakraborty in illegal betting app case
Israel's Netanyahu hails ties with US, calls it 'durable as stones'
UK PM Keir Starmer issues BIG statement after massive London protests: 'Britain built on...'
WORLD
Starmer's comments come a day after London witnessed a huge anti-immigration rally dubbed "Unite the Kingdom" and a simultaneous anti-racism counter-protest. Police said 26 officers were injured during the protests and more than two dozen arrests were made. Read on to know more on this.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday issued a statement after a far-right rally drew more than 1,00,000 people in London. Starmer, 63, who is the leader of the Labour Party, condemned assaults on police officers during the march organised by the right-wing activist Tommy Robinson. The massive protest turned unruly after some demonstrators clashed with the police who were trying to keep them away from left-wing counter-protesters in the English capital.
In a post on the social media platform X, Starmer said: "People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country’s values. But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin." Starmer, who took charge as the UK PM last year, added: "Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division."
Starmer's comments come a day after London witnessed a huge anti-immigration rally dubbed "Unite the Kingdom" and a simultaneous anti-racism counter-protest. Police said 26 officers were injured during the protests and that more than two dozen arrests were made. The rally had been organised by Robinson, a 42-year-old anti-immigrant and anti-Islam activist. American billionaire Elon Musk also virtually delivered a message at the march, in which he said "violence was coming" and told protesters: "You either fight back or you die."