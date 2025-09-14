UK PM Keir Starmer issues BIG statement after massive London protests: 'Britain built on...'

Starmer's comments come a day after London witnessed a huge anti-immigration rally dubbed "Unite the Kingdom" and a simultaneous anti-racism counter-protest. Police said 26 officers were injured during the protests and more than two dozen arrests were made. Read on to know more on this.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday issued a statement after a far-right rally drew more than 1,00,000 people in London. Starmer, 63, who is the leader of the Labour Party, condemned assaults on police officers during the march organised by the right-wing activist Tommy Robinson. The massive protest turned unruly after some demonstrators clashed with the police who were trying to keep them away from left-wing counter-protesters in the English capital.

What did Keir Starmer say on London protests?

In a post on the social media platform X, Starmer said: "People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country’s values. But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin." Starmer, who took charge as the UK PM last year, added: "Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division."

What happened at the London rally?

Starmer's comments come a day after London witnessed a huge anti-immigration rally dubbed "Unite the Kingdom" and a simultaneous anti-racism counter-protest. Police said 26 officers were injured during the protests and that more than two dozen arrests were made. The rally had been organised by Robinson, a 42-year-old anti-immigrant and anti-Islam activist. American billionaire Elon Musk also virtually delivered a message at the march, in which he said "violence was coming" and told protesters: "You either fight back or you die."