FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet world's richest musician, billionaire artiste who doubled her net worth in 2 years, made Rs 18450 crore in 731 days, her name is..

Meet man who once sold firecrackers on Diwali for survival, now has net worth of Rs 20,83,00,00,00,000, name is…, business is…

Dangal fame Zaira Wasim secretly marries after 6 years of quitting Bollywood, who is her husband?

RRB NTPC Graduate 2025 CBT 2 Answer Key released at rrbcd.gov.in, last date to raise objections is...

Is Chhoti Diwali 2025 on October 19 or 20? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals of Narak Chaturdashi

'Won't be shy in taking suggestions from them': Shubman Gill on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to ODI

UK PM Keir Starmer considers India's Aadhaar for Brit Card but will have different...

South Indian Actress Jyothika Turns 47: 7 best movies with husband Suriya showcasing magical on-screen chemistry

Why is Telangana Bandh today? Know what's open and closed in Hyderabad and other cities

'From Rs 300 to Rs 20000 to...': Farah Khan confirms hiking salary of Dilip due to their vlogs, filmmaker says 'don't ask me what he earns now'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet world's richest musician, billionaire artiste who doubled her net worth in 2 years, made Rs 18450 crore in 731 days, her name is..

Meet billionaire artiste who doubled her net worth in 2 years, made Rs 18K crore

Meet man who once sold firecrackers on Diwali for survival, now has net worth of Rs 20,83,00,00,00,000, name is…, business is…

Meet man who once sold firecrackers on Diwali for survival, is now earning Rs...

RRB NTPC Graduate 2025 CBT 2 Answer Key released at rrbcd.gov.in, last date to raise objections is...

RRB NTPC Graduate 2025 CBT 2 Answer Key released, last date to raise objections

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeWorld

WORLD

UK PM Keir Starmer considers India's Aadhaar for Brit Card but will have different...

The UK government has clarified that the Brit Card will not include biometric data, prioritising inclusivity and data protection, unlike India's Aadhaar. The ID will primarily focus on employment verification to deter illegal working, with mandatory use expected for this purpose.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 01:25 PM IST

UK PM Keir Starmer considers India's Aadhaar for Brit Card but will have different...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's Aadhaar card model inspires UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to develop Britain's own digital identity program, known as the "Brit Card". Reportedly, the UK's digital identity program will focus on curbing illegal migrant working, unlike Aadhaar's welfare-centric approach. However, the plan faces significant public opposition due to concerns over privacy and potential government overreach.

During his two-day visit to India, PM Keir Starmer met Nandan Nilekani, the mastermind behind India's Aadhaar system, to learn from India's experience in creating a massive digital identity network. Aadhaar, which covers nearly 1.4 billion residents, has streamlined access to public services, reduced corruption, and cut administrative costs. Starmer aims to apply these lessons to the UK's own national ID framework, despite concerns over data protection. 

Aadhaar Card model in Brit Card?

The UK government has clarified that the Brit Card will not include biometric data, prioritising inclusivity and data protection, unlike India's Aadhaar. The ID will primarily focus on employment verification to deter illegal working, with mandatory use expected for this purpose.  In response to criticism of Aadhaar, The Guardian reported that a UK government spokesperson said the proposed ID card would learn from India’s experience, feature a distinct design and exclude biometric data.

"I don't know how many times the rest of you have had to look in the bottom drawer for three bills when you want to get your kids into school or apply for this or apply for that—it drives me to frustration," The Guardian also reported him as saying.

Starmer noted, "I do think that we could gain a significant advantage. We're going to a country, India, where they've already done ID and made a massive success of it."

What is a Brit Card?

The Card is a proposed digital ID system in the UK, which is said to be inspired by India's Aadhaar. The Card has already been announced by UK PM Starmer. The Card aims to curb illegal employment by storing personal data like name, birthdate, and residency status, with potential expansion to other services.

Meanwhile, Starmer is pushing for digital IDs to boost public trust and convenience, citing his own frustration with paperwork. However, public support has dropped due to concerns over privacy, data breaches, and government overreach. The proposed Brit Card will be linked to immigration enforcement, aiming to tackle illegal working. Critics have raised concerns over rising costs and privacy risks.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shocking! Mukesh Khanna calls Mahabharata’s ‘Karna’ Pankaj Dheer 'convent Pandav'; here's why
Shocking! Mukesh Khanna calls Mahabharata’s ‘Karna’ Pankaj Dheer 'convent Pandav
Dhanteras 2025: Why lighting 13 diyas after puja is considered auspicious? All you need to know
Dhanteras 2025: Why lighting 13 diyas after puja is considered auspicious? All y
Manoj Bajpayee slams 'fake' video creator for unethical use of his personality ahead of Bihar election: 'Stop spreading such...'
Manoj Bajpayee slams 'fake' video creator ahead of Bihar election
Australia batter who once played with Virat Kohli at RCB reveals horrific battle with cancer: 'Lost all hair, was taking steroids'
Australia batter who once played with Virat Kohli at RCB reveals horrific battle
TCS employee rants about 'no Diwali leave policy', here's what Ratan Tata's IT giant has to say
TCS employee rants about 'no Diwali leave policy', here's what Ratan Tata's IT..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE