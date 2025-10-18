UK PM Keir Starmer considers India's Aadhaar for Brit Card but will have different...

The UK government has clarified that the Brit Card will not include biometric data, prioritising inclusivity and data protection, unlike India's Aadhaar. The ID will primarily focus on employment verification to deter illegal working, with mandatory use expected for this purpose.

India's Aadhaar card model inspires UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to develop Britain's own digital identity program, known as the "Brit Card". Reportedly, the UK's digital identity program will focus on curbing illegal migrant working, unlike Aadhaar's welfare-centric approach. However, the plan faces significant public opposition due to concerns over privacy and potential government overreach.

During his two-day visit to India, PM Keir Starmer met Nandan Nilekani, the mastermind behind India's Aadhaar system, to learn from India's experience in creating a massive digital identity network. Aadhaar, which covers nearly 1.4 billion residents, has streamlined access to public services, reduced corruption, and cut administrative costs. Starmer aims to apply these lessons to the UK's own national ID framework, despite concerns over data protection.



Aadhaar Card model in Brit Card?

The UK government has clarified that the Brit Card will not include biometric data, prioritising inclusivity and data protection, unlike India's Aadhaar. The ID will primarily focus on employment verification to deter illegal working, with mandatory use expected for this purpose. In response to criticism of Aadhaar, The Guardian reported that a UK government spokesperson said the proposed ID card would learn from India’s experience, feature a distinct design and exclude biometric data.

"I don't know how many times the rest of you have had to look in the bottom drawer for three bills when you want to get your kids into school or apply for this or apply for that—it drives me to frustration," The Guardian also reported him as saying.

Starmer noted, "I do think that we could gain a significant advantage. We're going to a country, India, where they've already done ID and made a massive success of it."



What is a Brit Card?

The Card is a proposed digital ID system in the UK, which is said to be inspired by India's Aadhaar. The Card has already been announced by UK PM Starmer. The Card aims to curb illegal employment by storing personal data like name, birthdate, and residency status, with potential expansion to other services.

Meanwhile, Starmer is pushing for digital IDs to boost public trust and convenience, citing his own frustration with paperwork. However, public support has dropped due to concerns over privacy, data breaches, and government overreach. The proposed Brit Card will be linked to immigration enforcement, aiming to tackle illegal working. Critics have raised concerns over rising costs and privacy risks.